Driver airlifted to hospital after head-on crash in Holliston

By Collin Robisheaux Globe Correspondent,Updated June 25, 2023, 25 minutes ago
A helicopter from Boston MedFlight landed at Holliston High School and flew the driver to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, officials said.Holliston Fire Department

A driver suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a Worcester hospital after a head-on crash in Holliston on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

At 12:32 p.m., the Holliston Fire Department responded to a report of a head-on crash on Washington Street, according to a statement released by the department.

One driver, whose identity was not released, suffered serious injuries and was taken by Boston MedFlight to UMass Memorial Medical Center, officials said. No updates on the driver’s condition or additional details of the crash were immediately available Sunday evening.

Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.

