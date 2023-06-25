Driver airlifted to hospital after head-on crash in Holliston

A driver suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a Worcester hospital after a head-on crash in Holliston on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
At 12:32 p.m., the Holliston Fire Department responded to a report of a head-on crash on Washington Street, according to a statement released by the department.
One driver, whose identity was not released, suffered serious injuries and was taken by Boston MedFlight to UMass Memorial Medical Center, officials said. No updates on the driver’s condition or additional details of the crash were immediately available Sunday evening.
One driver transported by @bostonmedflight to @umassmemorial following Jun 25 head-on MVC on Washington St. @MedwayFire paramedics provided ALS intercept prior to transport to LZ. pic.twitter.com/v3jvSl6qoX— Holliston Fire (@HollistonFD) June 25, 2023
