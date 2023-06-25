Male victim injured in Hyannis shooting

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim, whose identity has not been released, suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs, according to the statement. Emergency responders administered treatment at the scene, and the victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis and later flown to a Boston-area hospital for further treatment, police said.

At around 4:30 p.m., Barnstable police responded to a report of gunshots near Main Street and High School Road, according to a statement released by the Barnstable Police Department.

During an investigation, a damaged vehicle was found a short distance away on High School Road, according to the statement. Police allege that the suspect attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle before crashing into another vehicle that was not involved in the shooting. The occupants of the second vehicle were not hurt, according to the statement.

Police believe the shooting was not an act of random violence, according to the statement. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387.

