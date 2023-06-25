Missing kayaker’s body pulled from Merrimack River in Haverhill

The body of a missing kayaker was recovered from the Merrimack River in Haverhill after emergency crews conducted a search on Sunday, officials said.
Haverhill firefighters found the man’s body about 6:30 p.m. after a roughly two-hour search, according to a statement from State Police. The victim’s identity was not released.
The search included State Police, Environmental Police, and the Haverhill police and fire departments, according to the statement.
A death investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.
