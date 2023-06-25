Police search for suspect after three elderly people found dead in Newton home

“At this time police are actively searching for the person or persons responsible. This is a very active and ongoing investigation,” Ryan said.

Newton police responded to a Broadway residence at 10:14 a.m. after the three were found dead from an apparent homicide, Ryan said in a statement.

NEWTON — Authorities are searching for a suspect in the deaths of three elderly people Sunday afternoon, after their bodies were found inside their Nonantum home earlier in the day, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The section of Broadway between Churchill and Linwood Avenue was closed Sunday afternoon by investigators, and people were asked to avoid the area.

Residents in the Nonantum area should expect to see an increased police presence, the statement said.

Residents are being asked to remain vigilant, to check door and window locks, and report any suspicious activity to Newton Police at 617-796-2123 or in an emergency, call 911, the statement said.

Newton police taped off the block near the site, where Ryan and other investigators could be seen walking near a Broadway home.

Police put up two canopies to continue working as a thunderstorm swept through, and civilians milled around.

