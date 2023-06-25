Roxbury man arrested after Boston police cruiser vandalized

DeJesus had outstanding warrants for his arrest issued in Suffolk Superior Court, Boston Municipal Court, and Quincy District Court on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and armed robbery, police said.

Angel DeJesus, 40, was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.

A Roxbury man wanted on three outstanding warrants is in custody after a Boston police cruiser was vandalized early Sunday morning, officials said.

DeJesus is expected to be arraigned in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court, according to the statement. It was unclear Sunday whether he had hired an attorney to represent him.

At 3:49 a.m., an officer assigned to South Boston arrested DeJesus near 115 Southampton St. after she allegedly observed him yelling profanities while walking toward the officer’s parked police cruiser, according to the statement. As he approached, DeJesus allegedly threw two objects, including a rock or part of a brick, at the cruiser, police said.

When the officer exited the cruiser, DeJesus jumped on the hood and began kicking the windshield, causing it to shatter, according to the statement. The officer then sprayed DeJesus with pepper spray, after which he became compliant and came down from the hood, according to the statement. DeJesus was treated for pepper spray exposure at the scene before being arrested and charged, police said.





















Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.