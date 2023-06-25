State trooper is injured in early-morning crash in Milton

A state trooper was injured early Sunday morning after responding to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 93 north in Milton, according to Massachusetts State Police.
While the trooper was responding to the crash, another car collided with them between exits 3 and 4, injuring the trooper, a State Police spokesperson said in a statement.
The trooper was transported to a Boston hospital, according to the statement.
Three of the travel lanes were closed with only the breakdown lane open to traffic.
The crash is under investigation and no further information was available, including the condition of the trooper.
