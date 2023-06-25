Two teens shot and killed in Braintree early Sunday morning, according to district attorney

Two teenagers were shot and killed in a car parked in front of a Braintree home early Sunday, according to officials. A third person in the car was not injured, officials said.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls around 1:30 am reporting sounds of shots fired at 10 Alfred Road found Jahzier Porter, 16, a resident of the home, and Jayden Santos-Andrade, 19, of Dorchester, suffering from traumatic gunshot injuries, said David Traub, a spokesperson for the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

The teens received emergency medical attention on scene and were transported to South Shore Hospital, where they later died, Traub said.