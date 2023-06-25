Two teens shot and killed in Braintree early Sunday morning, according to district attorney

Two teenagers were shot and killed in a car parked in front of a Braintree home early Sunday, according to officials. A third person in the car was not injured, officials said.
Officers responding to multiple 911 calls around 1:30 am reporting sounds of shots fired at 10 Alfred Road found Jahzier Porter, 16, a resident of the home, and Jayden Santos-Andrade, 19, of Dorchester, suffering from traumatic gunshot injuries, said David Traub, a spokesperson for the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.
The teens received emergency medical attention on scene and were transported to South Shore Hospital, where they later died, Traub said.
Despite multiple bullets hitting the car, the third person, a man whose identity was not released, was not injured and had left the vehicle by the time first responders arrived, Traub said.
Traub said the incident is under investigation and officials are working to determine what motivated the shooting.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning, Traub said.
There was no ongoing threat to public safety, according to a Facebook statement by Braintree police Sunday morning.
No further information was immediately available.
