US Coast Guard leads probe of Titan submersible implosion, aims to collect debris from ocean floor

In addition to determining the cause of the implosion, the investigative board may make recommendations to prosecutors to pursue criminal or civil sanctions “as necessary,” he said.

Captain Jason Neubauer, who will lead the probe, said the Coast Guard has declared the catastrophic event as a “major marine casualty” and convened a Marine Board of Investigation, the highest level of inquiry the Coast Guard conducts.

The US Coast Guard is leading a multinational investigation into what caused the Titan submersible to implode a short time after it descended into the North Atlantic last week, killing five people during an expedition to the wreckage of the doomed Titanic, officials said Sunday.

Neubauer said he hopes the investigation will lead to improved safety practices on the open sea. He declined to say how long he expects the investigation to last.

“As a senior investigator, I’ve witnessed the personal impacts associated with these types of events, and my primary goal is to prevent a similar occurrence by making the necessary recommendations to enhance the safety of the maritime domain worldwide,” he told reporters during a news briefing at the Coast Guard base in Boston.

The Coast Guard is working with several foreign and domestic investigative agencies in the inquiry, including the US National Transportation Safety Board, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the French Marine Casualties Investigation Board, and the United Kingdom Marine Accident Investigation Branch, officials said.

In coordination with Canadian authorities, investigators are also collecting evidence at the port of St. John’s in Newfoundland, the home of the Titan’s mother ship, the Polar Prince, officials said.

The US Navy on Sunday said its Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System, which has the capability to lift an intact Titan back to the surface, won’t be used in the recovery effort unless there are pieces large enough to require its capability, according to the Associated Press.

The Titan submersible, created and operated by OceanGate Expeditions, lost contact with the Polar Prince on the morning of June 18, about an hour and 45 minutes after it began its descent toward the Titanic wreck. The remains of the enormous ocean liner, which sunk after it struck an iceberg on its maiden voyage in 1912, lie roughly two and a half miles deep in the North Atlantic, about 900 miles east of Cape Cod.

A massive search for the submersible led by US and Canadian authorities continued for five days until debris was discovered about 12,500 feet underwater and 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic on Thursday.

The Coast Guard said the debris suggested the Titan had undergone a “catastrophic implosion,” shattering hopes of rescuing the five people on board: OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British businessman Hamish Harding, and Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, members of one of Pakistan’s most prominent families.

The search and rescue effort involved numerous US Coast Guard assets and likely cost millions of dollars, but officials on Sunday did not provide a figure when asked about the expense.

“As a matter of US law and Coast Guard policy, the Coast Guard doesn’t charge for search and rescue, nor do we associate a cost with human life,” said Rear Admiral John Mauger of the First Coast Guard District in Boston. “We always answer the call.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.