Today in History: June 25, Anne Frank’s diary published

Birthdays: Actor June Lockhart is 98. Civil rights activist James Meredith is 90. R&B singer Eddie Floyd is 86. Actor Barbara Montgomery is 84. Actor Mary Beth Peil is 83. Singer Carly Simon is 78. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 76. Actor-director Michael Lembeck is 75. Rock singer Tim Finn is 71. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is 69. Actor Michael Sabatino is 68. Actor-director Ricky Gervais is 62. Actor John Benjamin Hickey is 60. Actor Erica Gimpel is 59. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is 57. Rapper-producer Richie Rich is 56. Actor Angela Kinsey is 52. Rock musician Mario Calire is 49. Actor Linda Cardellini is 48. Actor Busy Philipps is 44. Jazz musician Joey Alexander is 20.

Today is Sunday, June 25, the 176th day of 2023. There are 189 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1876, Lieutenant Colonel George A. Custer and his Seventh Cavalry were wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians in the Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

In 1938, the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 was enacted.

In 1942, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was designated Commanding General of the European Theater of Operations during World War II. Some 1,000 British Royal Air Force bombers raided Bremen, Germany.

In 1947, “The Diary of a Young Girl,” the personal journal of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl hiding with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II, was first published.

In 1950, war broke out in Korea as forces from the communist North invaded the South.

In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that recitation of a state-sponsored prayer in New York State public schools was unconstitutional.

In 1973, former White House Counsel John W. Dean began testifying before the Senate Watergate Committee, implicating top administration officials, including President Richard Nixon as well as himself, in the Watergate scandal and cover-up.

Advertisement

In 1990, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its first “right-to-die” decision, ruled that family members could be barred from ending the lives of persistently comatose relatives who had not made their wishes known conclusively.

In 1993, Kim Campbell was sworn in as Canada’s 19th prime minister, the first woman to hold the post.

In 1996, a truck bomb killed 19 Americans and injured hundreds at a U.S. military housing complex in Saudi Arabia.

In 2009, death claimed Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop,” in Los Angeles at age 50 and actor Farrah Fawcett in Santa Monica, California, at age 62.

In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld nationwide tax subsidies under President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul in a 6-3 ruling that preserved health insurance for millions of Americans.

In 2016, Pope Francis visited Armenia, where he recognized the Ottoman-era slaughter of Armenians as a genocide, prompting a harsh rebuttal from Turkey.

Last year, Americans took part in protests, prayer vigils and reflection, a day after the Supreme Court overturned a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion, as states began implementing their own bans and abortion supporters and foes mapped out their next moves. President Joe Biden signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, an unlikely bipartisan compromise brought on by a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. Houston Astros pitchers Cristian Javier, Héctor Neris and Ryan Pressly combined on the first no-hitter against the New York Yankees in 19 years in a 3-0 victory.

Advertisement



