How and why students should build and use social capital

Agreed. She notes that the good work done by Farouk Dey at Johns Hopkins University shows tangible results, and that is encouraging. Locally, Northeastern University’s co-op program was an early entrant (over a century ago) in connecting students to the workplace. More recently Wellesley College’s and Harvard’s career centers have received sizable infusions of capital and explicit commitment from the top to reimagine their programs.

Julia Freeland Fisher’s recent op-ed piece (“ Caps and gowns but no career prospects for grads without connections ,” Ideas, June 11) hit a nerve. She asks the question: “Are colleges doing enough to help students secure good jobs? The answer is no.”

Sadly, as Fisher says, these are the exceptions, not the rule. Most career centers are woefully under-resourced and not seen as strategically central to their institution’s mission. Networking, as Fisher notes, is critical for the initial transition from college to the workplace, but it is only part of a broader suite of skills and experiences that all students, regardless of their social or financial circumstances or academic program, require for successful career management. Career preparation should be integrated into college and university programs, including built-in workplace experiences and connection to networks, alumni being the lowest hanging fruit.

At today’s exorbitant costs with a growing number of four-year bachelor’s degrees costing upward of $250,000, compounded by mounting student loans, the return on investment is being questioned by many. There is no excuse for colleges not to make career preparation central to an undergraduate education. I applaud the work of the legions of committed college career services professionals, but except for a few leading examples, the lack of investment in this area is long overdue and an egregious oversight on the part of most higher education institutions. Those institutions that do make the commitment will see the results and reap the rewards.

Douglas M. Eisenhart

Director (retired), Career Education Center

Simmons University

Natick





Julia Freeland Fisher is right on target about the value of professional networks for students. But youth shouldn’t wait until college to start building their social capital; learning how to develop diverse networks and build relationships can begin as early as high school — or even middle school. Work-based learning opportunities, such as internships, apprenticeships, and cooperative education for youth younger than 18, give students opportunities to develop meaningful relationships or connections with caring adults who can help them further their career potential.

Innovative programs like Apprentice Learning give students as young as eighth grade a chance to explore, intern, and apprentice at businesses across Boston. Additionally, a Relationship-Centered Schools framework, like one being piloted by American Student Assistance and MENTOR, is another way to intentionally and strategically create mentor-rich environments for youth inside and outside of school buildings. With Generation Z (and Generation Alpha close behind) now exploring faster nondegree pathways to success more than ever before, it’s critical that students know how to build and use social capital on day one after high school graduation. Waiting for college to learn this skill set is simply too late.

Julie Lammers

Senior vice president, Advocacy and Corporate Social Responsibility

American Student Assistance

Boston