Alyssa Thomas scores historic fourth triple-double as Connecticut Sun stay hot

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Alyssa Thomas had a historic triple-double, DeWanna Bonner scored 26 points to move into ninth in WNBA history and Connecticut cruised to a 96-72 win over Chicago on Sunday.

Thomas had 14 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds for her fourth regular-season triple-double, the most in WNBA history. Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu both have three.

It was Thomas’s second triple-double this season, the first coming on Tuesday, the game the Sun lost star Brionna Jones. Thomas also has two playoff triple doubles.