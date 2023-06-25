Given an option to rest, Adam Duvall chose to try to work on his timing at the plate

It’s a large reason why manager Alex Cora wanted Duvall in the lineup for a third consecutive day. Cora believes Duvall needs reps.

In 14 games heading into Sunday’s 4-1 loss against the White Sox, Duvall was hitting just .133 with a homer and 20 strikeouts in 52 plate appearances.

CHICAGO — Adam Duvall has been struggling at the plate since the Red Sox reinstated him from the injured list June 9 for their series opener against the Yankees.

“I talked to him yesterday and I [told] him if you need a day physically, we’ll give you the day,” Cora said. “But if not, I want you to play because I think timing wise, that’s what he needs. And he said he was good to go.”

Choosing to knock off the rust over electing rest might have been the best thing for Duvall, who provided the only spark for a Red Sox club that had just five hits. Duvall had two of them, going 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI. He put the ball in play in his four plate appearances which also included a hard line out to the pitcher in the eighth inning.

Duvall, who is known to be a streaky hitter, has a singular focus at the dish: driving in runs. The Sox outfielder believes Sunday is a sign that his path toward more production is trending in the right direction.

“I felt much better today than I had in the past week,” said Duvall. “Personally, it was a step in the right direction.”

Who will start?

The Red Sox have Monday off before a three-game series against the Marlins set to begin Tuesday. Garrett Whitlock is scheduled to start Tuesday. The Sox will push Brayan Bello back to Thursday in order to give him an extra day of rest, so Wednesday’s starter is still to be determined.

However, Cora has an idea on how he will navigate that game.

“We’ll see where we are at, but we will probably see where [Nick Pivetta], Josh Winckowski, and Chris Murphy [are] and we’ll go from there.”

The injuries to Chris Sale (stress reaction in shoulder) and Tanner Houck (facial fracture) have put the pitching staff in a tough situation. Their three upcoming opponents in the Marlins, Blue Jays, and Rangers certainly won’t make it any easier.

As Cora mentioned, Murphy could be one of the arms the Sox call on, potentially, as the bulk guy following the opener Wednesday. Murphy has been stellar since his initial call-up during the Cleveland series this month. Murphy has allowed just four hits and a walk in eight scoreless innings while striking out 11.

“”He can get righties out,” Cora said. “Like [Saturday], they had a bunch of righties and we went with him. We really like this role. As long as he’s around the plate, he’s going to be good. His stuff is that good. I think he gives us a lefty that can out-power the opposition with his stuff. And so far, he’s been really, really good.”

Winckowski struggling

Winckowski allowed three homers Saturday after surrendering that amount over his previous 42⅓ innings.

Winckowski had a 2.14 ERA through May. However, the reliever holds a 5.06 ERA in June, allowing six runs in 10⅔ innings. Opponents are slashing .349/.429/.605 with a 1.033 OPS against him this month.

“I do believe hitters are more aggressive the last probably 15 days because he’s such a great strike thrower,” Cora said. “They’re hunting pitches in certain zones and they’re swinging. Guys are very aggressive on the first pitch, so we’ll take a look at it and if we have to make adjustments we will.”

Paxton good to go

James Paxton (right knee soreness) played catch Sunday morning. Paxton left Saturday’s game after just four innings and 63 pitches after experiencing pain in his right knee, something that initially occurred during his June 19 start against the Twins. Paxton is expected to make his next start this week.

“He say he’s feeling well and I think everything is lining up for him to start on Friday,” Cora said. “We’ll see how he keeps reacting to treatment.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.