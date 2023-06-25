Gun violence tore their lives apart. A night at Fenway helped bring them together.

The event is cathartic as they are introduced to the crowd of 37,086 who cheer and high-five them as they cut though canvas alley to their seats.

Last Friday was “Gun Violence Awareness Night” at Fenway Park, and 21 of these amazingly resilient family members from all walks of life banded together in a pregame ceremony to help stop gun violence. They hail from Boston to Big Bear Lake, Calif. Their lives have been ripped apart by bullets that killed their loved ones and left them with a series of what- ifs and a burning conviction to make a difference.

The survivors of gun violence are bonded by a pain that only they can truly understand. Bullets don’t discriminate; they are an equal-opportunity destroyer of life.

The attendance tonight is exceeded by the 37,888 people who have been killed or injured by a gunshot so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The last time Mike Song of Guilford, Conn., walked on the warning track at Fenway Park was seven years ago with his youngest son, Ethan.

The photo is a cherished keepsake.

“All the players are saying hi to us,’' Song remembers. “And he just looks at me like, dad, this is just the most unbelievable night of our life.’'

But on the morning of Jan. 31, 2018, the 15-year-old had just got his braces off. He had a celebratory breakfast with his mother, where he talked excitedly about his dreams — going to college, joining the Army, and getting married and having seven kids. Then he asked her if he could visit his best friend.

“I said, sure, but be home in an hour,’' says Kristin Song. “And within 45 minutes, two police officers were walking across my front lawn. Unbeknownst to me, the father had stored three handguns and bullets in a shoebox. And so the boys were posing with the pictures for Snapchat.

“And my son’s friend shot him in the head. The boys thought the guns were unloaded.”

At the hospital the ER doctor came in.

“He literally just slid down the wall, and he put his head in his hands, and he just whispered, like, almost not even audible, that your son was gone. We weren’t allowed to see him because he was very disfigured. And I will tell you that moment, my DNA changed, my entire world imploded, and everything that I loved and trusted and knew was gone.”

Now Kristin routinely spends 12 hour days in Washington campaigning to get “Ethan’s Law” passed by the Senate. It requires gun owners to safely and securely store their firearms from minors. The bill was passed in Connecticut in 2019 and the US House of Representatives in 2022.

Out on the field, Red Sox designated hitter Justin Turner smacks a grand slam against the Yankees and Mike Song leaps in the air. But when he comes down, sadness creeps in again. “It’s bittersweet,” he acknowledges. “I’m just going, wow. He would have loved this.”

Still, Song has hope for the future.

“This is not about taking away guns. This is just about keeping guns out of the hands of disturbed people, terrorists, people who are just so irresponsible that they’re going to hurt somebody.”

Wally the Green Monster hugs Kristin Song (left) and her daughter Emily. The Songs' 15-year-old son, Ethan, was killed in 2018. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

‘No community can possibly be safe’

Christian Heyne is vice president of policy and programs at Brady, which advocates for gun control and against gun violence. Heyne lost his mother, Jan, on Memorial Day 2005. His parents were coming off a fun weekend on a boat on picturesque Big Bear Lake getting sunburned and eating barbecue.

“My mom was shot and killed with a single bullet to the back, and this gunman ended up hiding in some hills overnight,’' Heyne says. “He broke into a home. The next day, he bludgeoned a mother to death in front of her two kids, put both of those kids in the ICU. He shot and wounded a police officer, and he ultimately took his own life.”

Heyne shakes his heads slowly.

“The only remarkable part of the story is how unremarkable it is, right? We thought that gun violence was something that wouldn’t take place in our community. [But] our laws are constructed in such a way where no community can possibly be safe from gun violence unless we do something different. That really, in a nutshell, is why this group of survivors is emblematic of what the problem of gun violence looks like in America.’'

In 2012, when a gunman walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School and killed 26 people — 20 kids and six educators — Camille Paradis was 8 years old and sitting in a third-grade classroom. The attacks robbed her of her childhood and left her with PTSD.

Hoax vans toured her Newtown, Conn., neighborhood spouting lies.

“They would drive around the streets with their crazy vans full of conspiracy theory nonsense,” says Eric Paradis, her father.

“I remember the NRA called for a fundraiser. They wanted money, they said, to combat the lies the media was telling about what happened that day. I think I threw my phone into the woods and screamed. I just couldn’t believe that was happening.”

Debbie Godwin’s father, Robert Godwin Sr., was executed live on Facebook on Easter Sunday 2017.

“I did not watch the video. I did not want to see my father murdered,” says the resident of Alexandria, Va. “I believe the individual that murdered my father, he had mental illness issues. There’s nothing else that I could say that would cause a person to walk up to a random stranger and literally blow his brains out with a nine-millimeter gun.”

The gunman committed suicide with a firearm two days later.

“I think mental illness is something that, as a nation, as a world, that we need to address and stop acting like it’s not there because we keep leading the same result,” Godwin says.

Debbie Godwin spends a moment in prayer. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Ruth Whitfield, 86, had a 68-year love affair with her husband. She cared for him in a Buffalo nursing home every day. After one visit, on May 14, 2022, she went to the Tops Supermarket in East Buffalo to buy some seeds to plant in her garden.

“She liked to grow things and put her hands in the soil, " says Garnell Whitfield, her son.

Ruth Whitfield and nine others, all of whom are Black, were gunned down by a white supremacist. The gunman wore a tactical helmet with a livestreaming camera.

“He was trying to start a race war,” says Whitfield. “He came 200 miles and scouted it out. He drew blueprints and everything, diagrams. He knew that there would be a large number of Black persons in that store at any given time because it is a food desert. His intent was to leave that store and ride up and down the neighborhood shooting people randomly.”

His brother Raymond agrees. Together they started a non-profit called Pursuit of tRuth to help underserved communities.

“We’re trying to shine light on not just gun proliferation but also on all the things that contributed to this white supremacy,” says Raymond.

Isaura Mendes started the Bobby Mendes Peace Legacy after her son was stabbed to death in 1995.

Mendes remembers the joy of taking her son Matthew to the 2004 Red Sox championship parade after won they won their first title in 86 years. But just two years later, Matthew was killed in a drive-by shooting in Upham’s Corner in an unsolved murder.

“I never dreamed that I was going to lose my two sons but I lost them as a reason in Boston for us to open other people eyes,” she says.

Mendes says she forgives her sons’ murderers. She has gone on a speaking tour of Massachusetts state prisons and given out scholarships in the community.

“For Matthew and Bobby [my message] is courage, hope, faith, love, unity, justice and forgiveness,’' she says. “God is using me to let the world know that violence is not the answer to our community, to our life.

“Matthew is here with me. Bobby is here with me. I feel a lot of peace and love.”

Isaura (right) and Bobbi Mendes were among the family members of gun violence victims honored at Fenway Park. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Her granddaughter, Bobbi Mendes, wears a T-shirt with a photo of her uncle Matthew under the Red Sox jersey that says “Stop Gun Violence” on the back.

“I have Just a few memories I have of him,” she says. “I was really young. I don’t remember much, but I hold on to the ones I do have.”

Kimberly Mata-Rubio and Felix Rubio are the parents of Lexi, 10, one of 19 children and two teachers killed by a teenager with an assault rifle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Her father, a former patrol deputy with the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, smiles when he talks about his daughter.

“She can hit,” he says, as if she’s still here. “Everybody saw it on the Jumbotron when they showed her hit her home run.”

“She also played basketball, and she’s a straight A student. So athletic, driven, compassionate. She wanted to be a lawyer,” says Kimberly.

Felix pulls out a locket that contains her photo and a Lexi fingerprint dog tag.

On that fateful morning, the Rubios attended a school ceremony during which Lexi received an honor roll certificate and the Good Citizen certificate. During the 77 minutes it took for police to enter the classroom, Rubio rushed back to the school but was restrained from entering the classroom by other police officers.

Being all together at Fenway helps, Kimberly says.

“It’s comforting because it’s a judgment free zone and we all know what each other is feeling and dealing with, and we can talk openly. But it’s also very sad because when I see these people who’ve lost children or family members a long time ago, I realize that it never gets any better.”

The Rubios visit their daughter’s grave every day they are home. It is surrounded by flowers and butterflies and sometimes decorative candy canes. Kimberly helped start “Lives Robbed,” which engages lawmakers in Texas and Washington. where they sometimes wait 13 hours to testify.

She’s tired of hearing politicians say, “You are in our prayers.”

“I don’t even think they actually pray. They just something you say when you don’t know what to say. But you shouldn’t be saying anything. You should be doing something. It’s about action, not words.

“Be active, join the fight before you join this club that none of us want to be a part of.”

Kimberly (left) and Felix Mata-Rubio continue to honor their late daughter, Lexi. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

