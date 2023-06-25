Harrison Bader keys rare late winning rally as Yankees overcome poor Gerrit Cole start to beat Rangers

Rookie Anthony Volpe sparked the comeback with a double off John King (1-1) and Jose Trevino followed with an infield single. Bader gave the Yankees the lead by ripping a 1-1 pitch from Yerry Rodríguez past left fielder Ezequiel Duran to the warning track as pinch runner Oswaldo Cabrera scored from first.

The Yankees won for the third time in 30 games when trailing after seven innings. They entered the eighth with one hit since the second inning.

“It feels great,” Bader said. “At the end of the day, regardless of what it takes, after nine innings just coming out with a win in any way possible is really the name of the game.”

Giancarlo Stanton followed an intentional walk to Anthony Rizzo with a base hit for a 5-3 lead. Stanton got his first hit in 10 at-bats with runners in scoring position since returning from a hamstring injury June 2 and came through after striking out in his previous two at-bats.

“It’s good to see,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Hopefully we can build on that. Obviously we know when he gets going how much a problem he is for the opposition.”

DJ LeMahieu hit an early two-run double for the Yankees, who improved to 8-10 since Aaron Judge sprained his right big toe at Dodger Stadium on June 3. The Yankees are 12-16 with Judge on the injured list and 31-19 with the AL MVP available.

Ron Marinaccio (4-3) stranded a runner in the top half of the eighth before Bader and Stanton came through. Michael King pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out Adolis García to secure his fifth save, getting the slugger after allowing a two-run homer to him in the 10th Friday.

Cole allowed three runs and a season-high nine hits in 4⅔ innings. It was Cole’s shortest start since lasting 2⅓ innings June 9, 2022, at Minnesota when he allowed five homers.

Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi allowed two runs and four hits in 5⅔ innings.

The Yankees’ Carlos Rodón (strained left forearm, sore back) allowed one hit in four scoreless innings and threw 48 pitches in his second rehab appearance in Double A.