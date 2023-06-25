Hellen Obiri’s Boston road dominance continues as she wins BAA 10K; Gabriel Geay takes men’s race

The 2023 Boston Marathon women’s champion returned to the city on Sunday for the BAA 10K, holding off compatriots Stacy Ndiwa and Sheila Chepkirui to break the tape in Boston for the second time in two months.

The two-time Olympic medalist put together a much different race to her crowning run on Patriots’ Day, when she hung with the pack before exploding down Hereford and Boylston. She went out hard this time, on a hot, humid morning, building a 13-second lead by the halfway point. This time, she was the hunted instead of the hunter, but it’s tough to chase down one of the greatest distance runners in history, who crossed the line after 31 minutes, 21 seconds.

Advertisement

“At 8K my body was so tired. Maybe I went out too hard from the start,” Obiri admitted. “The ladies coming from behind were so strong. But I say, I’m also the best. I can try to win.”

Tanzania’s Gabriel Geay, the runner-up at this year’s marathon, took the men’s race in more straightforward fashion, winding up the pace from the halfway mark and slowly gapping his competition to win by nearly 12 seconds in 27:49.

“I tried to push at the beginning, and from 6K or 5K I tried again to push it. There were three guys at my back but in a few meters they dropped off. I was intending to win,” said Geay. “The time was fast. I was hoping to run 27 [minutes]; I’m happy because of the weather.”

Emily Sisson and Emily Durgin were the only American women in the top 10, at fourth and eighth; Diego Estrada and Reed Fischer were fifth and 10th in the men’s race, respectively.

Hermin Garic wobbled but held on to win the men's wheelchair race. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE





Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.