Hopkinton’s Keegan Bradley didn’t have to trek far to win the Travelers Championship in record fashion

With fans chanting his name, the 37-year-old walked up to his ball on the 18th green, sank a 2-foot par putt and threw his arms into the air and let out a yell. He finished three shots ahead of Zac Blair, who shot 62, and Brian Harman, who closed with a 64.

Bradley, who went 62-63-64 in the first three rounds, finished at 23-under 257 at TPC River Highlands, a shot better than Kenny Perry’s previous record from 2009.

Keegan Bradley built a big enough lead in front of adoring New England fans that he broke the tournament record at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn., despite a shaky closing stretch, closing with a 2-under-par 68 for a three-shot victory on Sunday.

“This is for all the kids who grew up in New England and had to endure the winters and watch other people play golf,” said Bradley, who grew up in Woodstock, Vt., and went to Hopkinton High School. “I am just so proud to win this tournament.”

Bradley had only made one bogey for the week before dropping three shots in his final six holes as the nerves seemed to get to him at the PGA Tour even he said he most wanted to win. This was his sixth tour victory and second this season; he won the Zozo Championship in Japan in October.

Bradley birdied the par-4 12th hole to move for 5 under for the day and take a six-shot lead. But he sliced his tee shot into the water on the next hole, leading to bogey. He also bogeyed the 14th and 16th holes.

He settled down with a par on the 17th to all but guarantee himself a triumphant walk up the last hole.

“I played great until the last like five or six holes and luckily I had a big enough lead to coast home,” Bradley said.

He became the first New Englander to win the title since Connecticut’s J.J. Henry in 2006.

Blair had his best finish on tour. The 32-year-old from Utah has been playing on a major medical exemption after missing almost two full years with a torn labrum.

“Basically, I went from playing 18 or 36 holes every day for the last seven, eight years to not touching a club for five, six, seven months,” he said. “It was cool, though. Got to hang out with my family and build a golf course and do a lot of other fun stuff. But, it’s obviously cooler to shoot 62 on Sunday.”

Blair had back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 4 and 5, then went on a tear with six birdies and an eagle on the par-5 13th, where he hit his approach from 253 yards inside 5 feet.

Harman shot his second straight 64.

Patrick Cantlay, who shot 61 on Saturday to get within five strokes of the leaders, made a run at Bradley with three straight birdies from Nos. 13-15. But he overshot the 16th green, leading to bogey, and lipped out his birdie try on the 17th. He shot 67 to finish four shots back alongside Scottie Scheffler (65) and 2019 champion Chez Reavie (71), who began the day one shot behind Bradley but did not make a birdie until the 14th hole.

Rory McIlroy shot 64 and finished at 18 under after making an early charge.

Padraig Harrington caught fire on the back nine to win the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. Drew Hallowell/Getty

Champions — Padraig Harrington played his final seven holes in 7-under par, a stunning finish for a 9-under 63 to successfully defend his title in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open with a one-shot victory over Joe Durant (66).

Harrington was going nowhere at the En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, N.Y., with a pair of three-putt bogeys and another three-putt par. But he made a bold par save on the 11th that sent the Irishman on his way to his first PGA Tour Champions title this year.

Harrington birdied the next four holes, made eagle on the reachable par-4 16th, followed with a 6-foot birdie on the 17th and then finished with a par.

Durant finished with six straight pars. Ernie Els needed a birdie on the final hole to force a playoff. Instead, he made bogey for a 68 to finish alone in third.

A furious rally lifted Thirston Lawrence to his fourth European title. Stuart Franklin/Getty

European — Thriston Lawrence overhauled Joost Luiten in a tense finish to win the BMW International Open by one stroke for his fourth European tour title.

Lawrence started the final round four strokes off the lead but his 3-under 69, combined with a 2-over 74 for Luiten, was enough for the South African to win on 13-under overall. Luiten bogeyed the 17th and was left needing a birdie on the 18th to force a playoff, but he could only make par.

Poland’s Adrian Meronk (68), who is chasing a Ryder Cup spot, was one of four tied for third on 11 under, along with Daniel Hillier (71), Rikuya Hoshino (69) and Maximilian Kieffer (68).

