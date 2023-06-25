Instead of riding momentum toward season’s second half, Red Sox downshift and it comes as no surprise

It does not come as a surprise at this point. The Red Sox are what their 40-39 record suggests they are, a slightly better than average team with as many weaknesses as strengths.

They staggered backward instead, closing the trip with four losses in the last five games, the latest a 4-1 setback against the White Sox on Sunday afternoon.

CHICAGO — The Red Sox won the first two games of their road trip, scoring 19 runs against the Twins. That put them four games over .500, on the doorstep of building tangible momentum going into the season’s second half.

The Red Sox scored 12 runs in the last five games, striking out 58 times. They were 6 for 33 (.182) with 11 strikeouts with runners in scoring position.

Advertisement

As they have all season, opposing pitchers worked carefully to Rafael Devers — the White Sox walked him four times in three days — and took their chances with the rest of the lineup.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Chicago pitchers retired 19 of the final 22 batters they faced Sunday. The Red Sox had two hits after the third inning.

“Every team can figure out how to win when they score seven or eight runs,” designated hitter Justin Turner said. “We’ve got to figure out how to win games when we’re losing 3-1 in the seventh inning.”

The Red Sox lost games started by Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan, and Lance Lynn during the trip. But the White Sox used an opener Sunday and followed him with a rookie long reliever.

The Red Sox tried to get creative. They had Bobby Dalbec in the lineup against lefthander Tanner Banks. He struck out with two runners on in the second inning.

Christian Arroyo also struck out before Kiké Hernández reached on an infield single to load the bases. Backup catcher Caleb Hamilton struck out on four pitches. He is 1 for 20 with 16 strikeouts in 24 major league games.

Advertisement

When Dalbec’s spot came up again in the third inning, this time against righthander Jesse Scholtens, Alex Cora went to Triston Casas.

With a run in and runners on second and third with two outs, Casas popped out to left field, chasing a low curveball.

“We took our shot there,” Cora said.

Devers came up as the tying run in the seventh inning. But Chicago had lefty Aaron Bummer ready and Devers was retired on a fly ball to right field.

It was frustration time after time against one of the worst teams in the American League.

“It’s just baseball. That’s the way it works,” said Turner, who reached base two more times (single, walk). “You can go out there and beat up on really good pitchers and sometimes pitchers that on paper that you’re supposed to beat up pitch really well.

“We had a winning streak going but can’t take anything for granted. You have to show up and do things the right way … things change quick in this game.”

The Red Sox play their next nine games against playoff contenders: the Marlins, Blue Jays, and Rangers. If they fall under .500 as the All-Star break approaches, the Red Sox will have little choice but to become sellers before the trade deadline and salvage something out of this season.

These two weeks will likely determine which direction this season takes.

Advertisement

“Yeah, it’s important,” said Cora, whose succinct postgame comments in recent days showed his irritation. “There’s a lot of good teams out there. We’ve just got to play good baseball.”

Red Sox ownership asked for patience when they named Chaim Bloom chief baseball officer in 2019, saying he needed time to build a consistent winner.

Twenty of the 26 players in uniform Sunday were acquired by Bloom, as are 11 of the 13 players on the injured list. This is his team, something made clear by watching Andrew Benintendi go 7 for 12 with three doubles over the weekend for the White Sox.

If the Red Sox finish in last place for the third time in four seasons, how much more patience are fans supposed to have?

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.