Jim Montgomery, likely NHL Coach of the Year, still wracked with questions about where his Bruins went wrong

“Quite frankly, how the hell did we lose, being up, 3-1?” mused Montgomery here late Sunday afternoon, moments after he left the interview podium inside Bridgestone Arena. “I never imagined that I’d be in that situation . . . that I would not prevail in that.”

To no one’s surprise, it still hurts. Montgomemery, who turns 54 on Friday, expects the sting of the crash will linger for quite a while.

NASHVILLE — Not even two months removed from flatlining in the playoffs with a Bruins team fit and engineered to win the Stanley Cup, Jim Montgomery is the favorite to win Coach of the Year Monday night when the NHL rolls out its red carpet for its annual award bash.

Montgomery, of course, has been lower, and faced with more difficult questions and introspection. An alcohol addiction cost him his first head coaching job in Dallas and threatened his livelihood, so he’s known bigger demons than not closing out a series that the Panthers had all but handed the Bruins. His team. The one that won a record 65 in the regular season and then went 0-for-3 in closeout games.

In the end, the players didn’t execute. Likewise for their coach. Once out front, the Bruins grew uncharacteristically sloppy on defense, slow afoot in all three zones and, Montgomery noted here for the first time, made living far too easy around the net for Florida forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett.

“The net-front battle, I think we lost that,” acknowledged Montgomery. “I give Tkachuk and Bennett kudos there. They were really good in getting in front of our goal — too many screens and not enough box-outs for our liking. Sometimes you have to tip your hat to great players in the league, and unfortunately, that’s an area I felt we didn’t win. If we win that area, I think we would have moved on.”

In retrospect the Bruins “needed a physical pushback on those two guys and a team commitment to boxing out more. You know, [creating] a pocket for our goalies to see pucks and be able to corral rebounds.”

It was the the opposite of what plagued the Bruins in more recent failed runs under Bruce Cassidy, when the bugaboo became the inability to establish their own net-front presence in the offensive end. Montgomery’s Bruins scored enough start to finish to be able dismiss the Panthers, but too often, at key times, turned their defensive zone into a Dumpster fire.

One of Montgomery’s biggest challenges going forward will be to remedy that while acknowledging, as he did here, his lineup is about to take a hit.

Montgomery didn’t know (or wouldn’t say) if top centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci will return. He is fully prepared for some of his regulars — perhaps even Linus Ullmark, likely to win the Vezina Trophy here Monday — to be working for other teams in 2023-24, acknowledging GM Don Sweeney has difficult decisions to make under the unremitting grip of a salary cap squeeze.

“We’re gonna have to win with less,” noted Montgomery. “We all know the cap situation, so things are going to change for us. But, you know, Florida two years ago had a much better regular season (than 2022-23) and they’re in [this year’s] Finals. I don’t know if they are better or worse, but they got there, right? They’re happier with this season.”

As many coaches and players do once out of Cup contention, Montgomery mostly kept the TV off during what turned into the Golden Knights, coached by Cassidy, winning the Cup. He said he could focus on a game briefly, then found himself getting caught up in strategy, then hit the remote button to “OFF.”

“Ugh,” he said, thinking back to the frustration, “go play cards, or go play golf with my sons.”

The frustration went a step further than thinking it could have been been his Bruins playing in those next rounds.

“It was more that it should have been us,” he said. “Yeah, for sure.”

Drilling down, Montgomery said he is disappointed he didn’t have the answers to get his players to deliver their peak performance at the most crucial time of the season. While acknowledging “they’re the ones that have to execute,” he nonetheless noted he fell short in not getting them there.

“What did I not do to be able to help our players push through? That’s my job. Like that’s how I look at it, right? Because, obviously, they didn’t seize the moment,” he said. “Florida’s players seized the moment, and so what did Paul Maurice do that I and my staff did not do, right? And this is not me saying our players didn’t play to their capabilities, but . . . what did I do that didn’t help them execute?”

The result? The first time in his career, said Montgomery, that he coached a team where “I felt we didn’t go to our ceiling” at the end of a year.

“You’re never . . . you’re not going to win all the time,” he said. “But you are going to lose at times and say, ‘Gee, the team gave everything it had . . . I thought we had a good game plan, but we got beat.’ How, at the end of the year, did we not get to our level?”

When the envelope is unsealed Monday, the Jack Adams Award will go to Lindy Ruff (New Jersey), Dave Hakstol (Seattle), or to Montgomery. Trophy or no trophy in hand, Montgomery undoubtedly will be the one to leave with more questions than answers.

“I feel real comfortable that I trusted my gut,” he said, asked about his decision-making throughout the the Florida series. “I have zero regrets with any line combinations, with any [changes] I made . . . I know things that happened in the series that worked out, some didn’t, ya know? I tried to put our players in situations to have success for how they are playing, in game, and what their skill set is . . . that worked well during the regular season, at times in the playoffs, and backfired at times.

“As long as I have zero regrets, that, to me, is the biggest thing. I don’t think I put anyone in a situation to fail.”

During a recent visit to Patriots workouts for a chat with coach Bill Belichick, said Montgomery, he left with the standard bit of advice: focus on the future.

“He said to me, ‘What’s next?’ " Montgomery recalling Belichick’s words. “ ‘You know, once the season’s over, whether I won the Super Bowl or we lost out, it’s what’s next.’ And that’s where I’m at. Next year.

“How are we going to be better?”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.