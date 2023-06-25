Linus Ullmark doesn’t know what his future with the Bruins holds, but he’s ready for whatever comes his way

After teaming with Jeremy Swayman to form the league’s best — and most entertaining — 1-2 punch between the pipes, the pair could split up because of economic realities.

The man heavily favored to walk out of Music City with the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie Monday could exit Boston stage left as early as Tuesday.

“It’s crossed my mind, yeah. I mean, I’m not going to lie, that’s the business part of it,” Ullmark said Sunday. “That’s what we live in.”

Ullmark, 29, who is set to receive a $1 million signing bonus on July 1, is poised to enter the third year of his four-year, $20 million deal. His total compensation for 2023-24 is $6 million.

Swayman, a 24-year-old restricted free agent, is due for a significant pay bump from his $925,000 salary cap hit of last season.

Ullmark (40-6-1, 1.89 GAA, .938 save percentage) and Swayman (24-6-4, 2.27, .920) backboned a Bruins team that set the NHL season record for wins (65) and points (135) before faltering in the playoffs.

“When you have two goalies that are so close when it comes to stat-wise, there’s got to be some changes, probably,” said Ullmark. “And hopefully, like I think, for both of us, that we both want to be together and we want to stay in Boston because that’s where we thrive and you see the success that we’ve had and we’ve just got see, you know, there’s, there’s a personal side to it and there’s a business side to it and you’ve got to honor it. That’s just how being a professional hockey player is.”

Ullmark hasn’t had any talks with general manager Don Sweeney regarding the future — “I leave that to my agent,” he said — but the big Swede knows being dealt is a possibility. Per his contract, he has given the Bruins a list of 16 teams he will not accept a trade to. That list drops to 15 next offseason.

Ullmark and Swayman, whose pronounced postgame hugs became a near nightly highlight for Bruins fans, feed off each other’s energy and competitiveness.

“I mean, it worked. If you look at it stat-wise and how we played, there’s nothing to really complain about on that end,” said Ullmark, when asked about the rotation relationship. “I think it kind of goes to every single goaltender in the league that you want to play every single game. And it doesn’t matter if you’re playing well, if you’re playing worse, you’re always going have that mind-set.”

Ullmark, who led the league in every major goalie category, was quick to point to Swayman’s success when asked if he could have handled more work.

“Well, you’ve got to think about that Jeremy was playing out of his mind as well,” he said. “Like he was one of the top goalies of the league. So, he was given starts that he earned, obviously. And, you know, and I was trying to do the same thing for myself. And it’s hard when you’re having two hot goalies, like you want to keep them in and keep them fresh at all times. So, it’s hard to like say if he was way worse, yeah, I would’ve assumed that I would play a lot more games, but we were so tight, so, and like neck-and-neck when it comes to our game, I felt it was valid that he got the starts that he got and I got the amount of starts that I got.”

Ullmark has clearly enjoyed his time in Boston, calling the city, the organization, the fans, and even his neighbors “tremendous.”

“It’s been fun, and I wish to continue doing so as well,” he said.

Ullmark said he’s “motivated and inspired to get next season started” and to erase the bitter memories of the first-round playoff loss to the Panthers. He doesn’t spend time thinking that he might not be in the Black and Gold.

“It’s a lot of ifs. It’s a lot of what ifs. And you know, I try not to think about it too much,” he said. “For me, at least, that’s not important at this [point]. Whenever that day comes or if it ever comes, that’s something I’ve got to deal with at that point in time.

Jim Montgomery, who is in town as the likely candidate to win the Jack Adams Award as Coach of the Year, expressed confidence in both his netminders.

“They’re both consistent. They’re both extremely driven, you know,” he said. “So, yeah, I think both of them can be No. 1s, you know, it’s just whatever ends up happening.”

Neither Patrice Bergeron, who is nominated for his sixth Selke Award (top defensive forward), nor David Pastrnak (MVP) were in town Sunday. Bergeron and his wife are expecting a child soon, while Pastrnak, who recently became a father, is expected in Nashville on Monday . . . Ullmark said he still gets asked about his goalie goal frequently and he enjoys talking about it because “it’s something that I really dreamt about ever since I started practicing it and seeing other goalies like Martin Brodeur and Ron Hextall do it.” One thing Ullmark won’t talk about is the whereabouts of the prized puck. “That’s a secret,” he said with a smile.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.