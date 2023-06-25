fb-pixel Skip to main content
white sox 4, red sox 1

Red Sox offense can’t get going in series-ending loss to White Sox

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated June 25, 2023, 19 minutes ago
The Red Sox struck out 10 times in Sunday's loss to the White Sox, including two by catcher Caleb Hamilton.Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

CHICAGO — The Red Sox came out with no juice Sunday, dropping the series to the White Sox after an uninspiring 4-1 loss.

Starter Kutter Crawford surrendered four runs on five hits in his six innings of work which included a two-homer day by Luis Robert Jr., his third in two games.

The Red Sox offense registered just five hits, Adam Duvall had two of them, in what was a bullpen contest for the Sox.

The Red Sox are off Monday and will begin a three-game series Tuesday with the Marlins at Fenway. The Sox are 40-39 after finishing this road trip with a 3-4 record.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

Boston Globe Today