Red Sox offense can’t get going in series-ending loss to White Sox

CHICAGO — The Red Sox came out with no juice Sunday, dropping the series to the White Sox after an uninspiring 4-1 loss.
Starter Kutter Crawford surrendered four runs on five hits in his six innings of work which included a two-homer day by Luis Robert Jr., his third in two games.
The Red Sox offense registered just five hits, Adam Duvall had two of them, in what was a bullpen contest for the Sox.
The Red Sox are off Monday and will begin a three-game series Tuesday with the Marlins at Fenway. The Sox are 40-39 after finishing this road trip with a 3-4 record.
Advertisement
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.