Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela’s rise continues as he’s promoted to Triple A

The 22-year-old hit .294/.332/.441 with six homers and 30 steals for the Sea Dogs this year, including a particularly impressive .341/.384/.533 stretch with an 18 percent strikeout rate and 7 percent walk rate in his last 34 games. That run came as a sizable step forward from the beginning of the year, when Rafaela admitted he was more focused on proving he belonged at a higher level than on honing his strengths and addressing his on-field weaknesses.

According to team sources, centerfielder/shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela was informed on Sunday that he’s been promoted from Double A Portland to Triple A Worcester. Just over a year after he moved up from High A Greenville to Portland in June 2022, Rafaela will now face the most advanced minor league competition.

“At the beginning of the season, I was thinking about [a promotion] too much probably. I wanted to start in Triple A. But to be at the moment I am right now, I can’t think about where I’m not. I just control what I can control and play the game the right way,” Rafaela said on Saturday. “Obviously, I want to keep moving. I don’t just want to be here, but it’s not something I can control. I just control what I can control — playing the game the way I know I can play it, and when they feel I’m ready, that’s when I’m ready.”

Cedanne Rafaela played his final game at Portland's Hadlock Field — for now, at least — this weekend. Alex Speier

On Sunday, the team officially deemed Rafaela ready for the next step in his player development — a reflection of his performance over the previous six weeks. In particular, the team feels that his swing decisions have improved considerably to the point where he’s ready to handle more advanced pitchers in Triple A.

“Right now he is in as good of a spot as I’ve seen from the exciting day that he got here,” said Sea Dogs manager Chad Epperson. “This kid has grown up in the last year just right in front of our eyes.

“Are his swing decisions perfect? Absolutely not. But they are way better than they were last year into the beginning of this year. When he gets to two strikes, you’re getting to see him take pitches that I know for a fact he would have swung at [previously] not only because he thinks he can hit everything but out of pure frustration. Now he’s starting to go, ‘You’re not getting me here, kid.’ And he just takes a slider in the dirt, takes a slider in the dirt, takes a high fastball.

“Regardless of the the outcome, those are the at-bats that I know this guy is in a good spot. He’s in a good spot.”

Rafaela’s final Double A game on Saturday hammered home the point. He worked to a 3-0 count leading off the first inning, then attacked a fastball in the strike zone, drilling it for an opposite-field homer to right.

Rafaela — who was added to the Red Sox’ 40-man roster this winter — signed with the Red Sox out of Curaçao for $10,000 in 2017. He was ranked the No. 5 prospect in the Red Sox organization in Baseball America’s most recent rankings, a status that reflected his elite defense in center and solid ability at short, supported by enough offensive ability to have potential to emerge as a big league regular.

