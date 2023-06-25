Game 79: Red Sox at White Sox lineups and notes

Kutter Crawford has the ball for the rubber match. The righthander is coming off one of his best starts of the season, having thrown five shutout innings against the Twins last week.

After a dramatic walk-off defeat on Saturday, the Red Sox can still take the series over the White Sox in Sunday’s finale.

Lineups

RED SOX (40-38): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (2-3, 3.74 ERA)

WHITE SOX (33-45): TBA

Time: 2:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

White Sox vs. Crawford: Andrew Benintendi 0-1

Stat of the day: Since May 16, Sox pitchers have held opponents to a .207 AVG with runners in scoring position, the 3rd-lowest mark in MLB over that span.

Notes: Alex Cora is looking for a spot for recently-recalled Bobby Dalbec, who has played in nine games for Boston this season and is 2 for 11 with two walks and no RBIs. “While he’s here, he’s going to get chances to contribute,” Cora said. “And he’s ready to go.” ... Crawford has never faced the White Sox in his career ... Chicago’s Tim Anderson made the first start of his major league career at second base on Friday night and also played second in Saturday’s win. Anderson, who typically plays shortstop, returned to the lineup Friday after missing four games with a right shoulder injury ... Righthander Jesse Scholtens (0-2 2.79 ERA) is among the options to start for the White Sox. Scholtens, who made his major league debut on April 7 at Pittsburgh, has been used primarily in relief since being recalled from Triple A Charlotte on June 16. He has not pitched against Boston.

