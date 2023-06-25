Rookie Eury Pérez runs scoreless streak to 21 innings for surprisingly good Marlins

“I’m focused on having fun with my teammates, going out there and competing,” Pérez said. “Put on a great game. Put on a great show. I have not checked out any numbers, but just go out there and do my job.”

The 20-year-old Pérez (5-1) extended his scoreless string to 21 innings. The righthander has allowed one run over 28 innings in five starts this month. His ERA dropped to 1.34 since being promoted from Triple A on May 12.

Rookie Eury Pérez scattered four hits and struck out nine in six dominant innings on Sunday to lead the Marlins to a 2-0 win in Miami over the Pirates.

Jonathan Davis homered, Bryan De La Cruz had three hits, and Yuli Gurriel drove in the game’s second run for the Marlins, who won three of four games in the series to improve to 11 games over .500 at 45-34. Luis Arraez went 1 for 4, and his major league-leading batting average slipped to .399.

Steven Okert and Andrew Nardi followed Pérez, throwing one inning each. Two days after blowing a one-run lead in the second game of the series, A.J. Puk closed with a perfect ninth for his 11th save.

The story on this day, again, was the kid.

“This is a crazy run and I just don’t see it going in a different direction because of how easy and fluid his mechanics are,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said of Pérez’s first six weeks in the major leagues.

Miami, second in the National League East behind the Braves, will open a three-game series Tuesday in Boston against the Red Sox.

Stroman deals with blister

The Cubs’ Marcus Stroman left a 7-5 loss to the Cardinals, who earned a split in the two-game London Series, with one out in the fourth inning because of a blister on his right index finger.

Stroman entered the game with an NL-best 2.28 ERA and was 7-0 in his last seven starts. The righthander allowed six runs (three earned) on eight hits, with two strikeouts and a walk.

The two-game attendance figure was 110,227, which is 8,491 less than the two-game tally from 2019 when the Yankees and Red Sox played in the MLB’s European debut.

Moustakas on move

The Angels acquired veteran infielder Mike Moustakas from Colorado late Saturday night for a minor league pitcher, moments after their 25-1 victory in Denver over the Rockies on Saturday night. His former team rebounded from the 24-run loss Sunday to beat Los Angeles, 4-3, and Moustakas did not play after changing clubhouses at Coors Field.

Same result in Cincy

Matt Olson hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning and the Braves held on for another 7-6 victory over the host Reds to take two of three in a series between National League division leaders. Atlanta, which snapped Cincinnati’s longest winning streak in 66 years at 12 games with a 7-6 win Saturday, has won 17 of its last 20.