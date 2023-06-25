At this point in season, no surprise Orioles continue to bounce back from setbacks with more wins

“It’s not football, where it’s once a week and you’re getting blown out. Things happen in a game, and sometimes you get beat by a lot of runs,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Our guys, and major league players in general, don’t really let that carry over.”

By now, that shouldn’t be much of a shock.

BALTIMORE — The Orioles lost the series opener by a dozen runs, then rebounded to win the next two games.

Anthony Santander robbed Julio Rodríguez with a super catch in right field in the first, then homered two innings later to help the Orioles to a 3-2 victory over the Mariners on Sunday.

Kyle Bradish (4-3) allowed two hits in seven innings, and the Orioles won the three-game series despite dropping Friday’s opener 13-1. A day after he had four hits, Santander was again a star for Baltimore. He homered for the fifth time in six games and made an early contribution with his glove.

Rodríguez, the game’s second batter, hit a drive to right, but Santander reached above the fence to make the catch.

“I thought I got a chance,” Santander said. “It was a high fly ball, so I was making sure, running all the way back to the fence, and make good timing.”

Cal Raleigh hit a two-run home run in the second for Seattle, but that was the last hit allowed by Bradish, who struck out seven with two walks. Danny Coulombe pitched a perfect eighth, and Félix Bautista rebounded after allowing a ninth-inning homer Saturday, striking out three in the ninth for his 21st save in 26 chances.

“Saw a lot of 102s up there,” Hyde said. “He was irritated how yesterday went and wanted to get back out there today.”

Seattle starter George Kirby (6-7) allowed two earned runs and six hits in 6⅓ innings. Santander’s two-run homer to right tied the game in the third.

The Orioles have a five-game lead over the New York Yankees for the American League’s first wild card. Baltimore has had winning streaks of seven, five, and four games this season, and the Orioles have had only one three-game skid. They followed their lopsided defeat against Seattle with a 10-inning victory Saturday and another tight win Sunday.

“Whatever happened in that first game, we just leave in the past,” Santander said. “We came the next two days with the right mentality.”