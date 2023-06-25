Hollywood tycoon testifies in Netanyahu’s corruption trial

In the opening hours of his testimony, Milchan described his relationship with Netanyahu as “close friends, almost brothers” and confirmed that he had given cigars and Champagne to Netanyahu and his wife, Sara. Much of the case hinges on whether such gifts were given in friendship or in return for favors, and that will most likely be the focus of the questioning during Milchan’s testimony and cross-examination, which is expected to take about 10 days.

JERUSALEM — In one of the more dramatic moments in the yearslong corruption trial of Benjamin Netanyahu, Arnon Milchan, a Hollywood movie mogul, billionaire spy, and old friend of the Israeli prime minister, took the stand Sunday as a key witness for the prosecution in an alleged gifts-for-favors affair known as Case 1000.

Netanyahu, on trial in three separate but interlocking corruption cases, has been charged with fraud and breach of trust in the case involving Milchan. Netanyahu has denied all wrongdoing. If convicted, he could face jail time.

Milchan, 78, who produced blockbusters including “Pretty Woman,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” also worked for years for Israeli intelligence as a weapons procurer. His colorful life and relationship with Netanyahu has helped turn the Case 1000 trial into a showcase of the nexus of money, power, and influence in Israel.

According to prosecutors, Milchan lavished Netanyahu and his wife with gifts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from 2011 to 2016, mostly in the form of boxes of expensive cigars and pink Champagne delivered by the crate to the prime minister’s official residence in Jerusalem and to his private household in the seaside town of Caesarea.

Netanyahu, who was prime minister then, as he is now, is accused of having intervened with US officials to help Milchan renew his 10-year visa to the United States and of pushing for the extension of a tax-exemption law and for a telecoms merger that prosecutors say would both have been to Milchan’s benefit.

Netanyahu has argued that there is nothing illegal about receiving gifts from an old friend.

In his testimony Sunday, according to reports from the courtroom in Jerusalem, Milchan described his close relationship with Netanyahu and how they would discuss history and economics. Milchan said he had been assisting Israel in security matters from the 1960s through today, adding, “I cannot elaborate on how many things Netanyahu and I did, secretly, for the country.”

The deliveries of cigars and Champagne, which had come to light in previous testimony, from Milchan’s personal assistant in Israel, Hadas Klein, amounted to what prosecutors have described as “a sort of supply channel.” Milchan said Sunday that the gift-giving had begun at his initiative, but that later it became routine and at times came in response to requests. He said that he and the Netanyahus had code names for the gifts, referring to cigars as “leaves” and the Champagne as “pinks.”

Milchan’s testimony is considered crucial to the case because he might be able to enlighten the judges about the nature of his relationship with Netanyahu and whether there was a clear link between the gifts and Netanyahu’s actions on Milchan’s behalf.

Milchan is testifying from Brighton, England, via a video conference link to Jerusalem District Court.

The courts gave Milchan special permission to testify remotely from the English seaside resort of Brighton, near where he is currently living, after his lawyers had cited medical grounds for his refusal to travel to Israel.

Milchan owns an estate and other property in Israel and has declared himself proud of his contributions to the country’s security, but he has not set foot in the country for at least six years, according to court documents, since he was interrogated by Israeli police investigating Netanyahu’s corruption case.

Milchan is testifying from a hall in the Old Ship Hotel in Brighton that was rented by the Israeli government for the occasion. Reporters and members of the public were not allowed in, but Sara Netanyahu was in the hall, representing the defendant — her husband. Benjamin Netanyahu followed the first day of the proceedings on a screen in the courtroom in Jerusalem.

A few dozen Israelis gathered Sunday outside the Brighton hotel to protest against Sara Netanyahu. One was dressed in a Marie Antoinette-style period costume, with a display of cakes and pink-labeled Champagne bottles.

Inside the improvised courtroom, Milchan explained that he had not been in Israel for six years because of the “mess” and to avoid the local news media frenzy.

Over time, he said, quantities of the gifts for the Netanyahus grew, “at the request of those receiving them.”

Milchan said he had been worried that things were going too far regarding a piece of jewelry that Sara Netanyahu wanted, and he said he had urged her husband to check with Israel’s attorney general to make sure it would not create problems. Benjamin Netanyahu assured him that there was no problem, he said.

At one point, the state’s attorney, Liat Ben-Ari, acting for the prosecution, complained that Sara Netanyahu was making constant eye contact with the witness, Milchan, and emphasized that it was forbidden to “make faces” at him or to try to convey messages.

Netanyahu’s lawyer, Amit Hadad, interjected that Ben-Ari must have eyes in the back of her head to be following Sara Netanyahu’s facial movements. Milchan, for his part, said that the hearing was turning into a comedy and that he might make a series out of it.

The hearing, scheduled to last six hours, adjourned a half-hour early, after Milchan said that he was losing his concentration.