Dead & Company deliver one last Saturday night at Fenway

The 18-song set (the band followed up Sunday at Fenway with an almost entirely different setlist) included an eclectic mix: from bluesy roll-your-head rollickers (“Black Peter”) to sway-in-the-aisle druggy space jams (“Dark Star”) to full-on get-up-and-dance rock (“Casey Jones”).

By the end the three-hour-plus show — closing with “One More Saturday Night” for one last Saturday night — Bob Weir was hoarse, and fans’ feet were likely sore from dancing, or at least jam-swaying.

For Dead & Company’s penultimate Boston show Saturday on “The Final Tour,” the band left it all on the field at Fenway Park.

For Boston Deadheads who missed the magic at Fenway this weekend, here’s a recap of Saturday’s show:

By mid-afternoon outside of Fenway, the vendor and fan space “Shakedown Street” filled a lot near David Ortiz Drive with a sea of tie-dye. Thick scents of pot, incense, and grilling meats filled the air. Vendors offered crystals, tees, vinyl, pins, stickers, drawings, grilled PB&J, bean burritos, and sour candy strips (“free taste”). You could spot dogs in wagons, under blankets, behind merch tables.

At 6:54 p.m. inside the ballpark, with the evening sun pouring in, Dead & Company took the stage for a slow and steady “Cassidy.”

Weir, who tends to wear the same outfits for stretches at a time, had on his most recent uniform — stone necklace, white frayed peasant shirt, trademark gray-with-white-stripe capris, and of course, bare feet.

One-time Berklee kid John Mayer, in an olive T-shirt and sunglasses, sang lead on a standout “Brown-Eyed Women” that also highlighted keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, who was on fire. Bassist Oteil Burbridge, with five white stripes painted down the center of his face, took a rare lead vocal for a jazz lounge-esque “China Doll.”

Even typically stoic Mickey Hart was almost grinning at various points throughout the show behind his drum kit. With the other original Grateful Dead drummer, Bill Kreutzmann, absent for this tour due to a “shift in creative direction,” according to the band, there is now more “& Company” than “Dead” in the current lineup, but second drummer Jay Lane is a solid sub.

One oft-cited critique of Dead & Company: They can slow songs to a molasses pace. While there were jams where you could make a beer trip without missing much, there were also a surprising number of fiery rockers.

“Viola Lee” was a first-half gem, and a Weir-led “Music Never Stopped” — the 75-year-old growling “Never never never stop” with his white mane blowing in the breeze — closed out the set as smoke billowed and the evening settled into darkness.

After a 25-minute break, they were back for a bluesy “New Speedway Boogie” that saw Weir on vocals and a Mayer/Chimenti in-the-pocket jam that kept building. The druggy space jam of “Dark Star” fell into a rocking “The Other One” — another standout, with Weir singing lead, lights strobing, Chimenti and Mayer in their groove, Hart belting away.

“Terrapin Station” was surprisingly upbeat and rollicking, while “Black Peter” included a classic Weir primal screech: “Ruuuuuun and seee!” A rocking “Casey Jones” was pure stadium spectacle, with lights flaring until Fenway was awash in red and gold. Then the apt closer: “One More Saturday Night.”

“The Final Tour” now takes the band cross-country for a series of mostly sold-out shows. To cap their eight-year run, Dead & Company will bring it all back home to San Francisco for three shows, playing for the last time on July 16.

