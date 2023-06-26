Meshell Ndegeocello, Robert Glasper get WasFest off to a spectacular start

“I’m moving up in the world,” Ndegeocello bantered back, “so I’ll be there with you soon.”

“Oh, you got the good monitor, man,” teased Meshell Ndegeocello as she joined Robert Glasper onstage to sing “The Consequences of Jealousy” during his portion of their nearly four-hour-long double bill that opened the weekend-long WasFest Friday night at the Shubert Theatre.

“Uh, excuse me,” Glasper observed, tongue still planted in cheek. “You have the big tour bus outside. I took a train.”

That jocular back-and-forth between the two headliners exemplified the casual fun that was had amid all the genre-busting musical brilliance taking place through the night as the pair mined work from their back catalogues.

It began with festival namesake Don Was, president of Blue Note Records, introducing Ndegeocello, whose star-studded Blue Note debut, “The Omnichord Real Book,” was released a week earlier. But she wasn’t there to play the new music. Instead, she took a seat and sang songs from her breakthrough album of 30 years earlier, “Plantation Lullabies,” backed by two vocalists, two keyboardists, an electric bassist, and a drummer.

She covered the entirety of the album, including her early hit, the taunting “If That’s Your Boyfriend (He Wasn’t Last Night).” She may have been seated, but the passion and pulse of the album remained present.

Was came back onstage to introduce Glasper, noting that the demo for the first of the pianist’s series of “Black Radio” albums arrived the same week Was took over as Blue Note’s president in 2012. Glasper described how he had canceled the initial album three times before managing to gather its all-star lineup of guest vocalists (including Ndegeocello). “Black Radio” would win him his first Grammy, for best R&B album (and move him beyond the jazz niche into which he’d been categorized).

STOUT (right) performs with Robert Glasper during WasFest at the Shubert Theatre Friday night. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Glasper and his band of bassist Burniss Travis, DJ Jahi Sundance, and drummer Chris Dave opened the set on their own. But the fireworks took off with the night’s guest vocalists. STOUT, a relative newcomer among Glasper-associated singers, went first, working through an impressive medley of bits of three covers from the original “Black Radio” — Sade’s “Cherish the Day,” the Mongo Santamaria classic “Afro Blue” (which she introduced with a stanza from Nina Simone’s “Four Women”), and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Bilal, whom Glasper has been working with since they met in college, followed with a pair of songs, the first the David Bowie tune “Letter to Hermione.” Bilal was also called back to the stage by Ndegeocello to join her for the end of “The Consequences of Jealousy.”

Stokley ended the night with two tunes, the first of them “Heaven’s Here” from “Black Radio III.” He then walked over to Dave’s drum kit, grabbed a stick, and the two of them joined together on an extended percussion solo that evolved into the song Stokley had sung on the original “Black Radio,” “Why Do We Try,” which included a break for his vocal gymnastics.

That wrapped up the set a few minutes before midnight. The vast majority of the capacity Shubert Theatre crowd had stuck around enjoying all of it.

WASFEST

Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello and Robert Glasper. At the Boch Center Shubert Theatre, Friday