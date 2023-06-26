This week’s TV: Idris Elba in ‘Hijack,’ remembering Rock Hudson, and an ‘SNL’ guessing game

Buzz has also been swirling about Michaels himself, now 78, and about who might replace him when the time comes. “I think I’m committed to doing the show until its 50th anniversary,” he told Gayle King in 2021. “I’d like to see that through, and I have a feeling that would be a really good time to leave.”

The 50th season of “Saturday Night Live” is coming, in 2024-25. In anticipation, executive producer and creator Lorne Michaels has announced that there will be a “homecoming night” live performance event at Radio City Music Hall, among other things.

So prepare yourself for a new succession story.

Many names are being thrown around, with no inside information to support them. Last week, Seth Meyers told Deadline he would not be interested in the job. “To hear my name in this conversation is another thing that’s so lovely and flattering,” he said. “With that said, it is not a job for me. I really think everybody underestimates the idea that Lorne Michaels might just be irreplaceable.”

Perhaps one of the show’s other illustrious alums might want the spot. Tina Fey’s name is frequently mentioned in the conversation about replacing Michaels. A former “SNL” head writer, like Meyers, she certainly understands comedy and producing. Former show writer John Mulaney is also a popular guess.

On “Fly on the Wall,” the Dana Carvey-David Spade podcast about “SNL,” guest Kenan Thompson recently mentioned a few possible replacements — insider names such as Steve Higgins and Erin Doyle, along with current head writer Colin Jost. Asked if he would do it himself, Thompson said, “Yeah, like why not? It would keep me in New York, it would keep me in a stable environment.”

Whoever gets the job will need to have a sharp eye for talent. “SNL” has been introducing new faces to pop culture for decades.

Rock Hudson on vacation in Puerto Vallarta in 1963. Courtesy of Lee Garlington

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. He was shaped by his publicists into the guy women wanted and the man men wanted to be. But in truth, as we know now, Rock Hudson was in the closet as a gay man, which only came to light when he became sick with AIDS. Hudson confirmed his diagnosis in July 1985, one of the first major celebrities to do so, and he died at 59 on Oct. 2 of that year. “Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed,” on HBO Wednesday at 9 p.m., looks back at the actor’s life and death. As one speaker notes in the trailer for the film, Hudson’s death changed the course of history around AIDS, opening up the conversation that many people didn’t want to have and enabling much-needed funding for research.

2. Idris Elba stars in “Hijack,” playing a businessman who finds himself acting as a negotiator when the plane he’s on gets hijacked. The seven-episode miniseries (looks tense in the trailer) will follow the nightmare in real time, with Archie Panjabi (Kalinda!) helping out at ground control. As the plane moves from Dubai to London, it travels through the airspace of several different countries and their differing approaches to the crisis. It premieres Wednesday on Apple TV+.

3. The two Darrins, the two Beckys, and now the two Geralts. The fantasy drama “The Witcher” returns for season three this week, with Netflix releasing the first five episodes on Thursday and then the last three in July. These will be the final episodes to feature Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia; the show has already been renewed for a fourth season, when Liam Hemsworth will take over the role. (Here’s some deepfakery in anticipation of Hemsworth.)

Brandi Carlile performs at the Grammys in February. Her concert film, "In the Canyon Haze – Live From Laurel Canyon," comes to HBO and Max on Saturday. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

4. In recent years, Brandi Carlile has been in the Joni Mitchell business, helping the singer-songwriter make a comeback after her 2015 aneurysm. She’s the ringleader of the Joni Jams. On Saturday at 8 p.m., HBO and Max are giving Carlile her own spotlight with the concert film “Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze – Live From Laurel Canyon” (here’s the trailer). Alas, she does not bring Joni onto the stage this time.

CHANNEL SURFING

“The Other Two” The third-season finale. Max, Thursday

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” The fourth and final season. Amazon, Friday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“The Bear” The show returns with a strong second season. Hulu

“The Full Monty” A warm return to the struggling community of Sheffield. Hulu

“The Crowded Room” A portrait of mental illness starring Tom Holland. Apple TV+

“Never Have I Ever” Devi’s high school career ends in the final season. Netflix

“A Small Light” Anne Frank’s story through the eyes of those who helped her. Disney+, Hulu

“The Great” A strong third season of the smart, irreverent, and bawdy period series. Hulu

“Class of ‘09″ An overly complex FBI thriller. Hulu

“Somebody Somewhere” Season two is a warm, low-key paean to friendship. HBO

“Tom Jones” A breezy Henry Fielding four-part adaptation on PBS’s “Masterpiece.” GBH 2

“The Other Two” Season three of this send-up of the entertainment biz shines. HBO Max

