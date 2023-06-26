Record travel numbers expected for Fourth of July

After three pandemic summers, a record number of Americans will hit the highway this July 4 weekend, but even that won’t return the country’s struggling gasoline sector to its pre-COVID peak. More than 43 million motorists will drive 50 miles or more from their homes this Independence Day weekend, according to a forecast from AAA. That’s 4 percent more than in 2019 and would mark a new record. Several years of pent-up demand and lower prices at the pump are largely to thank, with gasoline more than a dollar per gallon cheaper compared with last year. Throw in travel by planes, buses, cruise ships, and trains, and holiday travel will hit an all-time high of 50.7 million Americans from Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4, the motor club predicts. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Strikes to continue this week at some Starbucks over Pride decorations

The union organizing Starbucks workers said Monday that a strike timed to Pride month closed 21 stores over the weekend, including the company’s flagship Reserve Roastery in Seattle. The strike will continue through this week and is expected to close or disrupt operations at more than 150 stores, Starbucks Workers United said. The Seattle Roastery was closed all day Friday and was open for just five hours on Sunday instead of its usual 15, the union said. Workers are protesting reports that some Starbucks stores banned LGBTQ+ Pride displays this year after backlash against companies like Target, where angry customers tipped over Pride displays and confronted workers. The union also says Starbucks officials have warned workers that unionizing could threaten their health benefits, including gender-affirming care for transgender workers. But Starbucks insists there has been no change of corporate policy around Pride displays or employee benefits. Starbucks extended full health care to same-sex partners in 1988 and added coverage for gender-affirmation surgery in 2013. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fox announces new lineup, post-Carlson

Fox News shook up its prime-time lineup Monday in the first major reorganization of its most popular programming since the beginning of the Trump administration. The moves include permanently filling the 8 p.m. slot that has been vacant since the network canceled Tucker Carlson’s show in April. The changes will result in the promotion of two rising stars at the network — Jesse Watters, whose show will move to 8 p.m. from 7 p.m., and Greg Gutfeld, who has been hosting an 11 p.m. comedy and current events program that regularly draws higher ratings than late night rivals like Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel. Gutfeld’s show will now be at 10 p.m. Laura Ingraham, who has hosted a 10 p.m. program since 2017, will move to 7 p.m., occupying the hour that Watters has been hosting. Sean Hannity, a mainstay at Fox News since its early days, will remain in his 9 p.m. slot. — NEW YORK TIMES

H&M staff protest in front of a closed H&M store in Madrid, Spain on June 26, 2023, to demand better conditions in a physical retail environment. Paul White/Associated Press

H&M workers walk off the job in Spain

Hundreds of retail workers on Monday walked off the job across Spain in a new round of strikes against the fashion giant H&M, extending a series of store closures in the middle of the summer sales season. More than 4,000 Spanish employees at the Swedish multinational’s brands including H&M, Other Stories, and Cos are seeking pay raises in line with the higher cost of living and are protesting increased workloads linked to layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday’s walkout was the third day of strikes by H&M employees this month. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chinese economy downshifts

China’s consumer-driven recovery is showing more signs of losing momentum as spending slows on everything from holiday travel to cars and homes, adding to expectations for more stimulus to support the economy. Domestic travel spending during the recent holiday for the dragon-boat festival was lower than prepandemic levels, according to official data released this weekend. Home sales figures are below the level in previous years, while estimates for June car sales showed a drop from a year ago. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Goldman Sachs laying off managing directors

Goldman Sachs has started cutting managing directors across the globe as the firm reduces its headcount amid a deals slump, according to people familiar with the matter. About 125 MDs, including some in investment banking, will lose their jobs, said one of the people, who asked to not be identified because the cuts aren’t public. Not all of the layoffs have happened yet, the people said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

A logo on the International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) pavilion at the Viva Tech fair in Paris, France, on June 15, 2023. Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

IBM to buy Apptio for $4.6 billion

IBM will buy software company Apptio for $4.6 billion, marking the seventh acquisition this year as chief executive Arvind Krishna pushes the company’s transformation into a hybrid-cloud and artificial intelligence business. IBM will use available cash on hand for the transaction, which is expected to close in the latter half of 2023, the company said in a statement on Monday. Apptio is currently owned by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, which bought it for $1.9 billion in 2019. Apptio, founded in 2007, sells online services that, among other things, help companies manage their information-technology budgets, forecasting, and analysis. The majority of Fortune 100 companies use its products, according to the company’s website, which lists Bank of America, Cargill, and Chevron among its clients. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Chinese company unveils car that runs on ammonia, another that flies

China’s Guangzhou Automobile Group said it has developed the world’s first car engine that runs on ammonia, adding to new energy solutions such as battery-powered electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cells that reduce carbon emissions in the transport industry. The engine was unveiled as part of the company’s annual technology showcase, which also demonstrated a flying car that resembled a large drone and a minivan powered by a hybrid-hydrogen platform, an alternative fuel system that’s being promoted by its Japanese partner Toyota. Ammonia is being explored as a carbon-free fuel but it faces hurdles because of its low flammability and high nitrogen oxide emissions. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Pfizer ends development of weight-loss drug

Pfizer is halting early development of a weight-loss drug and will continue testing danuglipron, another experimental treatment for diabetes and obesity. The drugmaker will stop work on lotiglipron based on data from phase 1 clinical trials and lab measurements showing elevated levels of enzymes called transaminases from an ongoing mid-stage study, according to a statement Monday. Transaminases play a key role in liver function. None of the patients reported liver side effects or symptoms, Pfizer said. Struggling to recover from waning COVID vaccine demand, Pfizer is racing to catch up with Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly in an obesity-treatment market estimated to grow to more than $100 billion in size in the coming years. — BLOOMBERG NEWS