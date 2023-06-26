With new backing, Aggarwal hopes to build the ‘Amazon of energy’

Instead, he stayed to lead the firm into a new stage of growth — one that will take it on an international expansion.

When Vikram Aggarwal sold his startup EnergySage to Schneider Electric last year, he could have easily pocketed the proceeds and retired early to a life of leisure.

There’s no time for sitting back and relaxing, from Aggarwal’s perspective, when the earth still needs saving.

EnergySage can assist with that mission, by making it easier for consumers to participate in the clean energy transition. The company provides an online marketplace that has helped homeowners find solar installers for the past decade. It expanded a few years ago into community solar opportunities, in which people without a viable rooftop solar location can participate in a shared solar project. And with the financial backing of France-based Schneider, EnergySage last fall launched a residential heat pump marketplace. Next up: adding related business lines such as EV chargers, and figuring out the best overseas markets to target.

“Now that we have the money and the resources from Schneider, I want to go global,” Aggarwal said. “I want to build this company into the next Amazon of energy.”

Aggarwal’s interest in solar dates back to his days working for Fidelity Investments — in particular Fidelity’s private equity arm, Devonshire Investors. Through a series of acquisitions, he helped build Fidelity’s supply business for homebuilders and contractors, which eventually became known as ProBuild. Clients found that the houses with solar power were generally more attractive, and sought more solar expertise and options from ProBuild.

But ProBuild’s sales plummeted during the real estate crash of the late 2000s, and Aggarawal left to launch his own company in 2009. Soon after, he started the business that would become EnergySage. Eventually, Aggarwal received some funding from the Department of Energy and from Launchpad Venture Group, a local network of angel investors.

Contractors pay EnergySage through a commission from the sales they make by participating in the online marketplace. Even though installers pay the bills, Aggarwal said he considers the consumers and small businesses that use his site for free to be the ultimate clients. The company now employs about 115 people at its downtown Boston headquarters — a number that has doubled in the past 18 months — and includes a group of advisers to answer consumers’ questions. Another 20 software engineers are based in Serbia, as part of a larger engineering center run by Schneider in that country. Staffing levels, Aggarwal said, will keep climbing with Schneider’s backing.

“They want us to dominate electrification in the US,” Aggarwal said. “I think what we’ve done is very unique [but] the vision is not achieved yet.”

After spending essentially his entire career in publishing, Kirk Davis, pictured here in 2015, is ready to turn the page. Wendy Maeda

New start for longtime publishing boss

After spending essentially his entire career in publishing, Kirk Davis is ready to turn the page.

Last week, Davis became chief executive of marketing and logistics firm Harte Hanks after two years running Boston Magazine’s parent company Metrocorp. (Chairman David Lipson will take over chief executive duties at the magazine publisher until a successor can be found.)

Davis’ career includes a long stint with community newspaper publisher GateHouse Media. He helped engineer GateHouse’s purchase of rival Gannett in 2019 but didn’t stick around after the deal closed. He’s also been on the board of the Associated Press for the past eight years.

Davis said he gravitated to the sales and marketing aspects of his various newspaper executive jobs over the years. Now, as he takes over for Brian Linscott at Harte Hanks, that will be his primary focus. Davis also relishes the opportunity to lead a public company with growth potential in all major business lines. Contrast that with his time at GateHouse when it seemed like an ongoing struggle to offset declines in the legacy print business.

The Needham resident will enjoy a relatively easy commute to and from the Chelmsford headquarters. It’s a modest 25-person office that belies the scope of the Harte Hanks business, which has a globe-spanning client list that includes the likes of GlaxoSmithKline, Volvo, Unilever, and Pfizer. Harte Hanks reported about $200 million in revenue last year, and employs about 2,600 full- and part-timers, including a large contingent in the Philippines. Services range from sales-lead generation to call-center support to printing and mailing to fulfilling e-commerce orders.

“There are large, global agencies out there but we’re like a sleeping giant, in my opinion,” Davis said. “We have extensive capabilities. We just need to recognize the market opportunity before us.”

Harte Hanks and GateHouse actually share some corporate DNA: Harte Hanks started out in the newspaper business and at one point owned some Massachusetts papers that became part of GateHouse. Davis remembers seeing Harte Hanks-labeled merchandise kicking around the old MetroWest Daily News office.

Davis said he remains passionate about the news media, and plans to stay involved in one way: He’s keeping that seat on the AP board.

The search continues at Greentown Labs in Somerville for a more permanent successor to Emily Reichert, the high-profile CEO who stepped down late last year. In the meantime, the climate-tech incubator has a new interim CEO to hold down the fort. Sanford Tyson Smith/Copyright © 2017 Sanford Tyson

A new CEO-for-now at Greentown Labs

The search continues at Greentown Labs in Somerville for a more permanent successor to Emily Reichert, the high-profile chief executive who stepped down late last year. In the meantime, the climate-tech incubator has a new interim boss to hold down the fort.

Greentown board chair Dawn James and vice chair Katherine Hamilton on June 16 sent a memo informing Greentown members that Kevin Taylor, the incubator’s interim chief executive and former chief financial officer, had left. Taking his place is a familiar face: Greentown cofounder and former managing director Jason Hanna. He most recently was head of product at Starry, the Boston wireless Internet provider that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year.

James and Hamilton said they appreciate all the referrals they’ve received for the chief executive job. They’re also confident Hanna is well-suited to lead during the transition, citing his entrepreneurial experience and his passion for Greentown and its climate goals. (A spokeswoman said Greentown has received hundreds of applications for Reichert’s job and plans to name her successor by early fall.)

They added: “We continue to believe deeply in Greentown and are proud to have one of our original founders take the baton for this next period of growth before our next CEO is identified.”

Doug McGarrah, the longtime real estate lawyer at Foley Hoag, was just hired by state Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca (pictured here) to be general counsel for the state Department of Transportation and the MBTA. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

McGarrah makes move to MassDOT

It didn’t take long for Doug McGarrah to adopt the bureaucratese and conservatism that comes with being a top state government official.

The longtime real estate lawyer at Foley Hoag was just hired by state Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca to be general counsel for the state Department of Transportation and the MBTA. The move came days before he spoke last week to business group A Better City about the promise and potential of the realignment of the Mass. Pike through Allston. While at Foley Hoag, he served on ABC’s board, helping former chief executive Rick Dimino and current chief Kate Dineen push the group’s agenda, which includes an ambitious multibillion-dollar redesign of the Pike and surrounding land in Allston. (McGarrah stepped down from the board this month.)

“Now my role as a member of the administration and general counsel is to constrain and to point out all the challenges,” McGarrah told the ABC crowd last week. “I’ve quickly changed my stripes here.”

The very reasons that Dimino and Dineen are so excited about the Pike project, which would open up dozens of acres for new development, are also what makes financing it so challenging, McGarrah added.

McGarrah cited one piece of good news on the funding front: the Department of Transportation is putting out another NOFA that would free up some federal money for projects like the Allston realignment.

A NOFA? McGarrah caught himself, and clarified. He meant “a Notice of Funding Availability.”

Then Dineen gave him a good-natured ribbing from the podium about the government lingo: “Doug, how quickly you’ve converted, acronyms and all.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.