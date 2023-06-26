‘They are expected to vacate’: National Park Service holds firm in dune shack eviction ahead of protest

“The NPS is committed to equitable access to public lands,” wrote Tracy O’Toole, chief of external affairs for National Park Service Interior Region 1, in an email. “Individuals overstaying terminated life estates without legal authority have been using public lands for their private and exclusive benefit and like anyone occupying NPS property without legal authority to do so, they are expected to vacate.”

On Monday, ahead of the sit-in, the National Park Service, which owns the land the shacks are on, held its stance that Del Deo must go.

For more than a century, the remote dune shacks of Provincetown have stood improbably against the elements to serve as a retreat for significant artists and writers. On Tuesday, a group of shack dwellers and their supporters will gather to protest the eviction of 94-year-old painter Salvatore Del Deo from the one he has occupied for 77 years.

Del Deo has helped care for what is known as “Frenchie’s Shack” since 1946, later bequeathed to him by its original owner, Jeanne “Frenchie” Schnell. He represents one of the few living artists of his generation that built Provincetown’s reputation as an art center. The Park Service does not recognize Schnell’s will, and this spring, the agency ordered Del Deo to vacate the shack after it learned of the 2016 death of one of Schnell’s daughters. Following an appeal, the agency ordered the family to remove belongings and return their keys by June 27.

Salvatore Del Deo, painter and cofounder of the famous Ciro & Sal's, in his Provincetown art studio last week. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“My father is only the most incredibly horrible visual of what the National Park Service is doing,” said Romolo Del Deo, Salvatore’s sculptor son, who said the family has received no agency communications since the spring notice to quit.

According to the National Park Service’s 2012 Use Plan, following the death of a leaseholder, “family member or kin” will receive provisional one-year leases until a new management plan is established. A surviving Schnell daughter co-managed the cottage with the Del Deos for years before departing for Tennessee and leaving the shack in the family’s care. Del Deo contends that the eviction denies the surviving Schnell daughter her right to the shack as kin, that in accordance with the Use Plan, she should have been issued a provisional one-year lease, and that she desires his family continue her mother’s legacy by maintaining the shack.

In May, the agency announced it would turn over eight shacks to the public through a Request for Proposals that closes July 3. O’Toole confirmed that the Schnell shack, and another known as “Armstrong,” will appear in a future bid process yet to be opened. Del Deo has not yet been offered a chance to bid on the Schnell shack.

On Friday, three federal lawmakers joined the fight, delivering a letter to the Park Service asking for a reprieve for the Del Deos. The letter, signed by Senators Edward Markey and Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congressman William Keating, requested that the artist receive more time to occupy the shack where he has painted for decades, as well as equal footing for him to apply through “an open and transparent” bid process.

Arielle Tasha of Provincetown protested the eviction of Salvatore Del Deo last week. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“Cape Cod National Seashore managers have been in regular communication with members of the Congressional delegation, state, and local elected officials to keep them informed of activities within the Peaked Hill Bars National Historic District for many months,” O’Toole wrote in an email Monday when asked about the letter. “NPS is committed to keeping those lines of communication open and continuing to work with their respective offices to address their questions and concerns.”

The protest — located in one of the most remote parts of the state, at the end of a long, sandy dune hike — will join nearly 10,000 online signatures in a petition supporting the family’s cause. Last week, protesters held signs opposing the eviction and RFP process as park rangers escorted potential bidders to the eight available shacks.

“We are actively exploring options for how to best proceed and meet the needs of the individual interests while meeting our obligation as stewards of the dune shack district and offering this unique experience to a wider public audience,” O’Toole said in the email.