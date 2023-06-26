5 GOP presidential candidates are visiting N.H. this week

Now that former congressman Will Hurd of Texas is in the race, there’s a baker’s dozen of notable Republicans vying for their party’s nod to be commander-in-chief. They include current and former governors, senators, and businesspeople — and, of course, a former president.

With seven months until New Hampshire voters cast ballots in the GOP presidential primary, the field is filling up, and many candidates will spend time this week in the Granite State.

Hurd joins former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson in campaigning on their criticism of former president Donald Trump.

Hurd will campaign in New Hampshire this week, though his itinerary has not been publicized. Here’s a rundown of this week’s publicly advertised GOP presidential campaign stops in New Hampshire:

On the Democratic side, author and spiritual teacher Marianne Williamson will participate Thursday afternoon in a taping of WMUR’s “Conversation with the Candidate” in Manchester. New Hampshire voters can request to participate as in-studio audience members.

Another Democratic candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., spoke at the Porcupine Freedom Festival last week, defying the wishes of the New Hampshire Democratic Party. (Ramaswamy also spoke at the event.)

The way that presidential candidates from both parties campaign in New Hampshire has been evolving in recent years, as the race has become more nationalized, according to Andrew Smith, a political science professor of practice at the University of New Hampshire. There’s not nearly as much hand-shaking and face-to-face interaction, he said.

“What you’re seeing now is that most candidates will come in for a day or two and then spend the rest of their time fundraising or being on national television,” he said. “Because it’s the national stuff that drives the political debate. It’s not really what happens in New Hampshire.”

