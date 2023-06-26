After 30 years, Block Island’s beloved airport diner is changing hands

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. — For almost 30 years, Bethany Campbell Coviello served up massive breakfasts at Bethany’s Airport Diner. The restaurant and its floor-to-ceiling collage of vintage signs was a mainstay on Block Island since it opened in 1993.

But soon after her mother, Pat Cambell — lovingly known to regulars as “Ma” — passed away in September 2022, Coviello closed up shop.

”It feels like the end of an era,” Coviello told me just two days after her mother died. “I’m just not sure I can do it without her.” She said she felt like she could still picture her mom stirring a pot of “chowdah,” and hear her voice greeting their loyal customers as they strolled in.

The diner’s space technically belongs to the Block Island Airport, which is owned by the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC). Coviello had a month-to-month lease since 2008, and it was expected to expire in late 2022. The space has been vacant since then.

A competitive bidding process and a pricey monthly rent (more than $3,200) slowed the search to find a new tenant. But on Tuesday, RIAC spokesman John Goodman confirmed to me that the corporation reached an agreement with the operator of The Cracked Mug.

Alicia Miro is the owner of The Cracked Mug, a scratch kitchen and coffee shop that’s located right on Payne’s Dock on Block Island. It’s a beloved spot on the island, but the airport diner will be completely different. She’ll name the spot “Ellen’s,” after her great grandmother, and it will be open year-round.

To make it happen, the RIAC’s board of directors agreed to drop Miro’s rent to $2,000 per month for the first two years, and will provide $50,000 in credit for approved, desperately needed repairs to the building.

”There’s about $40,000 to $50,000 worth of construction work that needs to be done on the space between the ceilings, walls, floors, and plumbing,” Miro told me. “Basically, it needs a total rehab. It’s obviously no small feat.”

Unfortunately for the vacationers heading to the island this summer, it’ll be a while before Ellen’s will be open. Construction should begin soon, and if all goes well, will open on Nov. 1.

Miro, who has lived on the island her entire life, plans on serving affordable breakfast bites like pancakes and omelettes with homefries, ham, and eggs. The “Vermonter” sandwich will have fried eggs, cheddar sausage, and maple syrup. For lunch, expect steak and cheeses, BLTs, burgers, melts, and clubs.

”It’s going to be simple and nostalgic, yet elevated, diner food,” said Miro. “The kind that makes you feel at home.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.