Bear wanders into Pawtucket backyard, steals steak, gets tranquilized

This short ursine tale began late Sunday afternoon, when police got a call about a black bear on Jutras Street, off Newport Avenue. This was about as far from bear country as you can get. The wayward black bear had entered a backyard, knocked over a grill, and grabbed a steak.

But in keeping with a city that’s pronounced “p’tucket” – no paws! – environmental officials took it right out.

“Which, I don’t blame him,” Environmental Police Officer Harold Guise remarked while debriefing the media on the episode Monday.

After taking the steak, the bear went up a tree – scared by responding police sirens, evidently – where he took a post-meal nap.

Advertisement

Normally the best response to a wild animal is to leave it alone. When it’s a bear, another option is to “haze” it, which usually means hitting it with shotgunned beanbags that will impart some pain and a lesson to stay away from humans. But on Sunday in Pawtucket, hazing wasn’t on the table. There was nowhere for this bear to run except more places where it shouldn’t be. The area is a warren of residential streets bounded by a busy four-lane road to the west and, to the north, not a pic-a-nic but a Market Basket.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

So state environmental police decided to tranquilize it. Veteran Environmental Police Officer Scott Bergmann – which is so close to “bearman” you can taste it – reported right to the scene, along with his wife, Cheryl, with whom he’d been out to dinner. She took aim with a camera. He took aim with the tranquilizer. And his aim was true: The bear fell to the ground, uninjured and unconscious.

A black bear wandered into a Pawtucket neighborhood Sunday. It was tranquilized and moved to the Buck Hill Management Area, but not before stealing a steak and capturing a neighborhood's attention. Cheryl Bergmann

Department of Environmental Management wildlife biologist Morgan Lucot later examined the bear, and found few surprises: He was a healthy, young, roughly 170-pound bear. Like a lot of teenagers, he was hungry. Like a lot of youngsters, he had ended up in a place he shouldn’t have been trying to look for a mate. And like a lot of all of the above, he’d done something pretty dumb in trying to satisfy those appetites.

Advertisement

The tranquilized bear was loaded into a Pawtucket animal control van and driven about 34 road miles away to the Buck Hill Management Area, where he regained consciousness, clumsily at first, before heading off into the woods as humans yelled at him.

“We want him to see a person and think. ‘I gotta go the other way,’” Lucot said.

This particular bear is unlikely to return to Pawtucket, Lucot said.

“Even though he got a little bit of a steak dinner, I don’t think he looked at Pawtucket and thought, ‘This is where a bear belongs,’” she said.

There’s still no confirmed resident population of bears in Rhode Island, which would include females birthing cubs in the state. They do find their way here – especially bears like this one, which are smaller and younger than some of the males that may dominate better habitat elsewhere. When they’re spotted in places like Coventry or Burrillville, the typical procedure would be to leave it alone.

A few years ago authorities had to tranquilize a bear that was in the Providence and Cranston area. This was the first time in modern history and recollection that a bear was spotted in Pawtucket.

Advertisement

But as populations in Massachusetts and Connecticut grow, Rhode Island is likely to feel the effects, and environmental officials are trying to get the word out about that.

“I think Rhode Island residents can probably expect some more bear activity,” Lucot said. “Rhode Island is not the Berkshires, it’s not western Connecticut. We’ve got different habitats here. So I don’t want anyone to think we’re all of a sudden going to have a huge population of bears. But I expect in the future we will have some residents living in Rhode Island.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.