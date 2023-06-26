Brockton woman convicted in fatal 2017 stabbing of boyfriend

A Brockton woman was convicted by a jury Monday of stabbing her boyfriend to death in 2017, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Kirstin Smith, 59, was found guilty of one count of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Scott Benoit, 52, who was her boyfriend, the statement said.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 12. Information about an attorney for Smith could not be found late Monday night.