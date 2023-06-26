Brockton woman convicted in fatal 2017 stabbing of boyfriend

A Brockton woman was convicted by a jury Monday of stabbing her boyfriend to death in 2017, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Kirstin Smith, 59, was found guilty of one count of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Scott Benoit, 52, who was her boyfriend, the statement said.
Sentencing is scheduled for July 12. Information about an attorney for Smith could not be found late Monday night.
Shortly after 1 p.m. on June 22, 2017, Brockton police responded to 65 Maguire Road, where they found Benoit unresponsive inside the home, the statement said. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Investigators found a 7-inch knife covered in blood, along with other evidence at the scene, the statement said.
The chief medical examiner’s office ruled the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide, the statement said.
Police obtained an arrest warrant, and Smith was taken into custody, the statement said. At trial, jurors heard evidence that Smith stabbed Benoit in the heart.
The investigation was conducted by Brockton police and State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth district attorney’s office.
