Harvard taps Hopi Hoekstra, ‘pathbreaking scholar’ and life scientist, as next dean of Faculty of Arts and Sciences

“She radiates an enthusiasm for all she does, and she will bring to the deanship a combination of thoughtful judgment, intellectual curiosity and breadth, deep integrity and values, and an appetite for innovation and collaboration,” Gay wrote of Hoekstra in the announcement.

Hoekstra, who earned tenure at Harvard in 2010, will succeed Gay as dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, overseeing the university’s entire undergraduate population and more than a thousand faculty members.

Hopi Hoekstra, an evolutionary biologist and professor of zoology who has taught at Harvard since 2007, will serve as the next leader of Harvard’s largest academic school, Claudine Gay , the university’s incoming president, announced Monday.

Gay’s term as president will begin July 1 and Hoekstra’s on August 1, with Emma Dench, dean of the Harvard Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, serving as the interim dean during the transition.

“The Faculty of Arts and Sciences is at the vital center of an ecosystem that’s awe-inspiring and energizingly diverse,” Hoekstra said in the announcement. “This is a time of extraordinary opportunity as well as challenge for us, as we work not only to create new knowledge but to do what we can to contribute to a better world.”

Gay’s announcement praised Hoekstra’s work as a “scientist who brings humanity and imagination to the process of discovery, an educator who both challenges and inspires her students, and a leader focused on enabling others to thrive.”

“Knowing something myself about the FAS deanship, I am delighted at the prospect of her move to University Hall, and I am confident that she will lead the FAS with foresight, ambition, and wisdom,” Gay wrote.

In addition to serving as the Alexander Agassiz Professor of Zoology in the Departments of Molecular and Cellular Biology and Organismic and Evolutionary Biology at Harvard, Hoekstra is the curator of mammals in the Museum of Comparative Zoology. She has also been deeply involved in the university faculty for years, serving on numerous committees, councils, and task forces, including chairing the tenure track review committee, according to the announcement.

