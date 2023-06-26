Haverhill man identified as Merrimack River drowning victim, officials say

A Haverhill man was identified Monday as the man who drowned in the Merrimack River Sunday in the city after he fell from his canoe, officials said.
Michael Ventura, 31, of Apple Street, had been fishing off 44 Margin St. when he fell into the river at around 4:45 p.m., according to a statement from the Essex County district attorney’s office. Witnesses told authorities he entered the water about 75 feet from the shore, officials said.
“The witnesses were unable to reach Ventura and alerted authorities,” the statement said.
A Haverhill firefighter located Ventura’s body about 75 feet from where he had fallen into the river, the statement said. He was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m., officials said.
State Police, Environmental Police, and the Haverhill police and fire departments participated in the search for the body, officials said.
“The incident remains under investigation by the Haverhill Police Department and members of the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit but foul play is not suspected at this time,” the statement said.
