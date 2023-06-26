‘I couldn’t believe it’: Black bear spotted in residential neighborhood in Attleboro

“The residents were great. They listened to officers and stayed away,” Heagney said. “There’s been so many bear sightings in Mass. these days, it feels like a tourist attraction.”

A number of sightings were reported in the west side of the city, said Attleboro Police Chief Kyle P. Heagney. Other residents posted pictures of the bear on social media, he said.

A black bear was spotted in Attleboro over the weekend, roaming across town and the grounds of an elementary school, officials said.

At one point, the bear emerged from a forested area near the Willett School, ambling across the campus before darting back into the woods, Heagney said. The animal showed no signs of aggression, he noted.

“The bears aren’t the issue, humans are,” Heagney said. “As they say, ‘Don’t poke the bear.’

Attleboro police last received reports of a bear in 2011, he said. According to MassWildlife, black bears in Massachusetts have been expanding east due to their growing population. Statewide, there are more than 4,500 bears, officials said.

This year, black bears have been spotted in densely populated areas such as Newton, Arlington, and Needham. There have also been dozens of sightings across New Bedford, Franklin, Taunton, Fall River, Freetown, Dartmouth, and Plymouth — leading locals to dub one of the animals “Buster the Bear.”

On Sunday, a bear was captured and relocated in Pawtucket, R.I., just a few miles from Attleboro.

Shawn McGonagle, 50, was sitting on the back deck of his Newport Avenue home Sunday when he saw a flash of black from the corner of his eye.

“I’m like, ‘Hold on a second. That was bad,’” McGonagle said. “I run around the front, I see [the bear] come trotting down the driveway. He took a left and started meandering right down the road.”

McGonagle, a store manager, snapped a photo as the bear wandered away. He called police and later posted the photo on Facebook.

“I couldn’t believe it,” McGonagle said. “The initial scare wore off. I thought it was pretty awesome. I’ve never seen a bear outside of a zoo before.”

Anyone who spots an animal is advised to steer clear, MassWildlife said. Most bears will return to wooded areas on their own. The animals are often drawn to bird feeders, unsecured trash, and pet food, officials said.

“The mere presence of a bear in a populated area is not a public safety threat and the bear will usually leave the area on its own,” officials said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.