Identities released of Manchester, N.H., police who fired guns during fatal shooting

Four police officers who fired their guns during the fatal shooting of an allegedly armed man outside a home in Manchester, N.H., last month have been identified.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella on Monday released the names of the officers involved in the shooting that killed 26-year-old Alex Naone on May 26. An investigation into whether the officers’ use of deadly force was justified is ongoing, and a report will be released once the investigation is complete, Formella’s office said.

The officers were identified as Jeffrey Belleza, Patrick Ruddell, Robert Bifsha, and Stephen Choate, the attorney general’s office said. A fifth officer, Michael Auger, fired a less-than-lethal weapon, a 40-millimeter direct-impact round, once during the confrontation, Formella’s office said.