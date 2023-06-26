Investigators continue probe into fatal shooting of two teenagers in Braintree

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, killing Braintree High School student Jahzier Porter, 16, who lived at the Alfred Road home, and Jayden Santos-Andrade, 19, of Dorchester, officials said.

A spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office said Monday that no arrests had been made in the case overnight.

Authorities in Braintree continue to investigate an overnight shooting Sunday that killed two teenagers on Alfred Road.

The teenagers were found shot inside a car parked outside Porter’s home by officers responding to multiple reports of shots fired, authorities said.

Braintree police, firefighters, and paramedics attempted to save the teenagers but both victims were later pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital, according to officials.

A man who was also in the car was not injured, authorities said.

The shootings are under investigation by local and State police. Officials said investigators are working to determine a motive but do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety.

“We are going to do everything we can ... to find a resolution to this, and bring the people responsible to justice,” Braintree Police Deputy Chief Timothy Cohoon told reporters at a press conference broadcast by NBC Boston early Sunday.

Morrissey asked anyone with home surveillance footage to share it with authorities or contact police if they heard or saw anything unusual from 1 to 2 a.m. on Sunday.

“We have two families grieving today,” Morrissey said in a statement. “We have detectives in the field from Braintree and State Police trying to gather evidence of what happened and who may have been involved.”

