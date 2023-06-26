Major water main break snarls traffic in Stoughton

A significant water main break shut down multiple streets in Stoughton on Monday afternoon, officials said, with police warning the public that the closures could last for several hours.

“Due to a major water main break we have several streets shut down,” Stoughton police tweeted at 2:59 p.m. “Pleasant Street is shutdown between Lincoln Street and Union Street.”

Police said Pleasant Street “cannot be accessed from Prospect Street, Chestnut Street or Grove Street. These closures could last several hours.”