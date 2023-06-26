Massachusetts company’s ROV continues to search ocean floor for remnants of OceanGate’s doomed Titanic submersible

On Sunday the Odysseus 6K went down to the seafloor for its fourth dive since arriving at the Titan recovery site, company officials said in a statement.

Pelagic Research Services, a company based in Wellfleet, designed the ROV known as the Odysseus 6K that located the debris field from the Titan. It continues to comb the ocean floor.

A remotely operated vehicle designed by a Cape Cod company is playing a key role in the recovery of what’s left of the Titan, OceanGate’s doomed submersible vessel that imploded while carrying five people on June 18.

The US Coast Guard said Sunday it was leading a multinational investigation into what caused the Titan submersible to implode last week during an expedition to visit the wreck of the RMS Titanic.

Captain Jason Neubauer, who will lead the probe, said the Coast Guard investigators may make recommendations to prosecutors to pursue criminal or civil sanctions “as necessary.”

Ed Cassano, the chief executive officer of Pelagic Research Services, is serving as the project manager for subsea assets aboard the Horizon Arctic, company officials said.

“We continue to work tirelessly in our support role of this mission, alongside the incredible crew of Horizon Arctic, led by Cpt. Adam Myers,” Cassano said in a statement. “We have been successful in investigating identified objects of interest as instructed by onboard incident command personnel.”

Searching the ocean floor at that depth is no easy task, according to Jeff Mahoney, a spokesperson for Pelagic Research Services.

Pelagic Research Services continued its recovery operations aboard the Horizon Arctic on June 25. The Odysseus 6K is a remotely operated vehicle that's been searching the ocean floor for wreckage of the Titan. Pelagic Research Services

“This recovery phase is a remarkably difficult and risky operation, especially at this depth,” Mahoney said in a statement. “Given its continuous operation under the incredible atmospheric pressures, temperatures, and environmental stresses, it’s a testament to the skill of the team and the engineering of Odysseus. We are very proud to have the ability to perform a complete array of tasks as this investigation evolves.”

The Titan was a five-person sub that brought tourists down more than two miles into the ocean to visit the wreck of the Titanic, the infamous ship that sank in 1912 approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod. More than 1500 people lost their lives in the disaster, officials said.

OceanGate was charging $250,000 per passenger for the most recent voyage to the Titanic.

The last time Titan was seen intact was the morning of June 18, when it began a dive to visit the Titanic wreck site. The sub launched from the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince at 8 a.m. and lost contact with the ship an hour and 45 minutes into the dive, US Coast Guard officials said.

The Coast Guard was notified about the overdue sub at 5:40 p.m. and a massive search effort got underway.

When remnants of the Titan were located on the ocean floor approximately 500 meters off the bow of the RMS Titanic, it became clear that all five people aboard the vessel had perished.

The Odysseus 6K is a remotely operated vehicle that's been searching the ocean floor for wreckage of the Titan. The ROV was designed by Pelagic Research Services and can operate at depths of up to 6,000 meters. Pelagic Research Services













