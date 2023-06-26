Meet R.I.’s B-list celebrities -- B for bivalve

After nine editions of the Lil Rhody Clam Cake Crawl, the “Clamarati” -- a group of friends who embark on a daylong journey to sample and rank the best clam cakes in greater Rhode Island -- have apparently reached local celebrity status.

When the group stopped at the final clam shack of the day, the owner stuck his head out the window and said: “I know who you are -- you’re the clam cake people!”

Providence resident Renee Bessette is one of the founders of the Lil Rhody Clam Cake Crawl.

”I like to think we are B-list celebrities -- B for bivalve,” Providence resident Renee Bessette said.

Bessette and Riverside residents Joe Mecca and Carol Caulfield Mecca launched their first clam cake crawl in 2014. “Part of the origin story is we were disappointed that calamari was made the official state appetizer,” she said. “We started this out of spite.”

During the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Rhode Island Democratic Party Chairman Joseph M. McNamara famously told the nation that “The Calamari Comeback State of Rhode Island casts one vote for Bernie Sanders and 34 votes for the next president, Joe Biden.”

But Bessette attributes calamari’s political juice to “the squid lobby’s financial prowess and lobbying skills.”

And she is equally unimpressed with plans to install giant stuffies in airports across the country as part of a Rhode Island tourism campaign. “I have Cooler & Warmer feelings toward that,” she quipped. “No, I don’t feel that is is a good investment of our tax dollars.”

The ninth edition of the Lil Rhody Clam Cake Crawl began at 11 a.m. Saturday, and this year the Clamarati were joined by retired chef Paul Grunkorn and seventh-grader Viv Alianiello.

The weather was damp. “It was so clammy out,” Bessette said. So the Clamarati made good time, running into precious few lines as they visited 10 clam shacks while covering 148 miles.

They started in the East Bay, hitting the Blount Clam Shack on the Water in Warren, Quito’s in Bristol, Evelyn’s Drive-In in Tiverton, and Flo’s Clam Shack in Middletown.

Then came “The Battle of Galilee” as the taste testers visited George’s of Galilee, Champlin’s Seafood, and Jimmy’s Port Side. They also made a stop at Aunt Carrie’s Restaurant in Narragansett, but that was just for “quality purposes” because Aunt Carrie’s has been inducted into the “Clam Cake Crawl of Fame,” as the first and only member.

The crew also ventured to Two Little Fish in Westerly -- last year’s winner -- but that shack was closed because of the foul weather. “We were aghast,” Bessette said. “I had a minor coronary -- and not from all the grease and fryolator oil.”

Moving on, the Clamarati went to Charlestown, visiting Monahan’s by the Cove and the N.O. Bar Clam Shack. And they concluded the trek at 6:30 p.m. at Dune Brothers Seafood in Providence, where the owner recognized them, saying he’d been following them on social media all day.

Now the sophisticated scoring process has commenced, weighing factors such as clam-to-cake ratio (C2Cr), “tenderocity,” and the all-important “clambiance,” which answers the question: “Would you recommend this shack to others?”

”The Clamarati and friends have submitted score sheets and other recorded paraphernalia to their accounting firm -- Dewey, Cheatem, and Howe -- who will use the Clamatron 4700 to tabulate the results,” Bessette said.

The winners will be announced on Thursday night at the Narragansett Brewery in Providence. (Narragansett Beer is the official beer of the Lil Rhody Clam Cake Crawl.) While offering no clues, Bessette said two clam shacks stood out above the rest.

”Remember, we do it so you don’t have to,” she said. “You’re welcome!”

