June is almost over. Here’s what the weather will look like for the rest of the month.

Although showers are in the forecast, with some probability right into the weekend, much of the week will be dry. Because sky conditions will be variable, some of you will experience beautiful blue skies for a few hours. For others, clouds and downpours can occur, spoiling what was otherwise a nice day.

The final few days of June will continue to provide high levels of moisture, variable sky conditions, and a seemingly ever-present chance of showers.

These types of patterns where there’s no organized area of precipitation are impossible to forecast with great accuracy. This is why you keep hearing, “a chance of showers,” and then there aren’t any.

On Sunday, for example, a little batch of rain went through MetroWest and even into the city of Boston — but overall it was a dry, nice day. In these patterns, the highest risk of showers usually occurs in the afternoon because by then the sun has heated the ground and destabilized the atmosphere. This is a necessary ingredient to get rainfall.

Showers will form and dissipate over the next few days making the timing of them and the location where they occur difficult to forecast. TropicalTidbits

The map below shows that the least amount of rain is likely to be over southeastern areas, with the most rainfall over the interior. The problem is that even in the areas where rainfall is predicted to be lightest, you can still end up with a heavy downpour and a thunderstorm.

Total rainfall through Thursday morning is likely to be heaviest west of Route 495, but there will be exceptions as downpours are difficult to predict their exact location. NOAA

Temperatures with a southerly flow of air remain seasonable. The humidity makes it feel warmer, and on those days where we see a lot of sunshine readings, can get into the 80s. But on the days where clouds tend to hang, upper 70s will be the rule.

For planning purposes Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday look to have the highest risk of showers. Areas east of Route 128 most likely stay the driest.

The past 30 days have seen less than average rainfall for most of southern and central New England. NOAA

Over the past 30 days, Boston and much of the area have received less than typical precipitation. There’s no drought, but it does point out that the lack of sunshine this month and the cooler-than-average temperatures have not brought a lot of wet weather.

It’s still early to forecast for the upcoming holiday weekend and into July 4, but I don’t see any clear-cut pattern change that would lead me to forecast sunny, warm, or dry conditions. Obviously, it’s still a week away, so that can change.



