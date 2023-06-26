Next step in tackling opioid crisis in America? Going after fentanyl’s global supply chain.

The Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) Off Fentanyl Act would require President Biden to sanction transnational criminal organizations and key members of drug cartels that are engaged in international fentanyl trafficking, and use the proceeds of forfeited and sanctioned property to further law enforcement efforts. It would also direct the US Treasury Department to target, sanction, and block the financial assets of transnational criminal organizations, to help stop the flow of fentanyl into the United States by “choking off the income source” of traffickers, said Reed.

In an effort to crack down on fentanyl in particular, which has become one of America’s deadliest drugs, a new bipartisan proposal could target the illicit supply chain across the globe.

PROVIDENCE — When it comes to the nation’s complex and multi-pronged approach to tackling the opioid crisis that has claimed millions of lives and wreaked havoc across America, US Senator Jack Reed invoked an old saying when looking toward the next step: “Follow the money.”

Standing by fellow bill sponsor US Senator Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, during a press conference in Providence on Monday, Reed said the FEND Off Fentanyl Act could sanction international chemical suppliers and manufacturers, to start at the beginning of the supply chain. In many cases, he explained, that brings regulators to China where chemical manufacturing companies are creating precursor chemicals specifically for fentanyl.

“We will sanction those companies. We will find out who their buyers are and go after them,” explained Reed. “Then we will get into the area of the traffickers, which is generally in Mexico. We’ll go after those traffickers in terms of their bank accounts and operations commercially.”

Reed’s comments come days after the Justice Department filed criminal charges against four Chinese companies and eight individuals for allegedly trafficking the chemicals used to make the highly addictive painkiller fentanyl in the United States and Mexico. The three separate indictments unsealed in federal court in New York represent the first prosecutions to charge China-based chemical companies and Chinese nationals with illegally selling the chemicals used to make fentanyl.

“This is about saving lives, strengthening communities, and stopping the flow of illicit fentanyl,” Reed said. And “this is just one aspect” in the fight against the epidemic. The traffickers and producers are “the real criminals” in the crisis, he said.

The Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs voted unanimously last week to advance the bill, which was first introduced in late April by Brown, Reed, and Republican US Senators Tim Scott of South Carolina and Roger Wicker of Mississippi. Since being introduced, a total of 55 Senate cosponsors have signed onto the bill, which would also declare that the international trafficking of fentanyl is a national emergency.

US Senators Sherrod Brown, left, an Ohio Democrat, and Jack Reed, right, a Rhode Island Democrat, inside Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha's office in Providence. Alexa Gagosz

Brown said he does not foresee any issues in passing the proposal in the Senate or having mirroring legislation introduced in the House. When asked how much this effort might cost, Brown said he hadn’t calculated a total yet.

“Of course it’s going to be expensive. But not as expensive as the damage that has been done,” said Brown.

Fentanyl, which is a relatively newer street drug, is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin, and 100 times more potent than morphine. It comes in several forms — including in pill, liquid, and powder — and is often mixed with other illicit drugs that can be hard for users to detect.

According to public health officials, fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans between 18 and 49 years old. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, who became a prosecutor in the mid-1990s, said it used to be “very rare” to handle a heroin or fentanyl case.

“It was always cocaine,” he said. “Fentanyl really burst onto the scene and it changed the game for everyone.”

In late 2021, Governor Dan McKee signed a bill into law that reduced possession charges for certain controlled substances from felonies to misdemeanors. The law included fentanyl and heroin for those found to have 10 grams or less.

Having a substance-abuse issue “is not felony conduct,” said Neronha, who has helped secure more than $250 million from settlements with opioid manufacturers, distributors, and consultants. He said the FEND Off Fentanyl Act could put the nation “on the offensive” against fentanyl suppliers and transnational criminal organizations.

In Rhode Island alone, 434 people died of drug overdoses in 2022, and fentanyl was involved in 75 percent of those cases. The rate of US drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl have tripled from 2016 through 2021, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We need a strategic, multi-pronged approach to disrupt the flow of fentanyl, including stronger counter-narcotics enforcement, demand reduction initiatives, and expanded access to lifesaving treatment,” said Reed.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the establishment of a new coalition of nations that will work to develop an international plan to target fentanyl.

Homeland Security officials also said last week the department would expand a campaign that targets fentanyl by sending more teams of agents and investigators to intercept drug shipments. A record amount of fentanyl has been seized at the country’s southern border this year, even after DHS launched “Operation Blue Lotus,” which targets traffickers. In just two months, the operation has led to more than 280 arrests, and seized nearly 10,000 pounds of fentanyl.

“At one point, the stereotype was that drug use was a socio-economic phenomenon,” said Reed. Today, “fentanyl use cuts across every neighborhood,” he said.

