Forecasters warn of ‘severe storms’ across Mass. amid humid conditions

“Though there will be dry periods in between, in such a humid air mass like this one it won’t take much of an initiating mechanism to spawn showers or thunderstorms,” the NWS forecast discussion said.

Storms bringing heavy rain and large hail could arrive between noon and 6 p.m., with the greatest risk near the Berkshires and in central Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms are possible in the Greater Boston area but less likely, forecasters said. If storms develop, people are advised to stay indoors.

Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of Massachusetts Monday under muggy conditions that are expected to last throughout the week, forecasters said.

A second round of storms, which will likely be less severe, are possible after 9 p.m., according to Bill Simpson, an NWS forecaster. Thunderstorms and scattered showers are extremely difficult to predict beyond a couple of hours, he noted.

“Activity of this kind is really hard to pinpoint because it’s very isolated,” Simpson said.

The scattered storms are the result of tropical moisture brought by southerly winds coupled with unsettled atmospheric patterns, forecasters said. Clouds are covering much of Southern New England and temperatures across Massachusetts range from the mid-60s to the 70s, forecasters said.

Some areas are experiencing heavy fog from the moist conditions, with a dense fog advisory in effect until 10 a.m. along the South Coast of Massachusetts and in Rhode Island, according to the NWS.

Muggy weather will likely persist throughout the week, along with the possibility of scattered showers. The unsettled weather may also continue through the holiday weekend, the NWS said.

“If [the storms] do get to us today, it will be heavy downpours,” Simpson said. “But again, it’s hard to say.”

Hit/miss showers & storms across southern New England this afternoon. A few could be strong to severe.



A line of storms move in late tonight & may also pose a severe risk. Primary threats for both rounds are damaging winds, heavy rain & large hail. #mawx #ctwx #riwx pic.twitter.com/UxCAxtOq0n — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 26, 2023

