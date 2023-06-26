Plymouth man sentenced to 5-7 years in prison for firing at police, family members

Walsh pleaded guilty on April 26 to 18 criminal counts, including armed assault to murder, destruction of property over $250, possession of a firearm without an FID card, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, the statement said.

Michael Walsh, 42, was also sentenced in Plymouth Superior Court to two years of probation after release, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement. During probation, Walsh must undergo a mental health evaluation, comply with treatment, and have no contact with one of the victims involved in the case.

A Plymouth man was sentenced to five to seven years in state prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to firing at family members and police officers in 2018, authorities said.

Advertisement

An attorney for Walsh could not immediately be reached for comment Monday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on April 26, 2018, Plymouth police received a 911 call from a woman who reported Walsh had been abusive at an address on Federal Furnace Road, the statement said. As the victim and a child left the home in a car, Walsh reportedly fired several shots at the car, striking it twice, the statement said. The victim called 911 once she was a safe distance away from the home.

When Plymouth police arrived at the home, Walsh came out of the front door and fired one shot at police before going back inside, the statement said. Moments later, Walsh walked out again and fired several rounds at five police officers, with some gunfire striking police vehicles.

In response, officers fired their guns and struck Walsh, who fell to the ground as he ran through the front yard, the statement said. Walsh received first aid from police and was then flown to Massachusetts General Hospital, the statement said.









Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.