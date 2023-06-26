‘Putin’s position has been weakened’ by mercenaries’ revolt, Senator Reed says

“It signals there’s quite a bit of political turbulence inside Russia,” said Reed, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “It represents not the end of this crisis with the Russians, but the beginning of a long-term crisis.”

PROVIDENCE — The short-lived revolt by Wagner mercenaries this weekend, who took over the Russian military headquarters that oversees the fighting in Ukraine proved that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “position is not as secure as one thought,” US Senator Jack Reed told reporters on Monday.

The failed coup that started Friday night was led by the leader of the Kremlin-allied Wagner Group military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin. His company, which has been accused by the United Nations of providing security to national leaders and warlords in exchange for lucrative payments, is a private army of inmate recruits that have fought some of the deadliest battles in Russian’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian government has long suppressed all public opinions of the war. Even identifying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “war” was illegal and would lead to arrests. But Prigozhin has been considered a “star” of the Kremlin, and his speeches have been broadcast by state media since the war began.

Prigozhin’s attempted revolt, which was over by Sunday, broke through the Kremlin propaganda because it was “the first time the people [in Russia] are hearing someone who — until a few weeks ago — was lauded as a great military leader, criticizing Putin directly,” said Reed. “They have broken through a norm that has existed for many, many years.”

A screenshot of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, from a video in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Uncredited/Associated Press

Reed said he was briefed on the matter, and intelligence officials knew Prigozhin was going to do something, but did not know to what extent. He said the White House made the decision not to publicize the coup attempt because “Putin would turn quickly around and say, ‘Well, this is an American-supported attack against the government of Russia.’”

Reed, who spoke at an unrelated event at R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office Monday morning, said the Biden administration has “let this be a Russian problem. We don’t have anything to do with it,” he said.

“This is an internal threat to Russia,” said Reed. “In fact, it probably compromised their ability to do anything other than respond to Prigozhin.”

Prigozhin has long ties to Putin. He grew up in the same Saint Petersburg streets as the Russian president and has owned restaurants that have attracted — and received generous government support from — Putin over the years. Using state bank-backed loans provided by Putin in 2010, Prigozhin was able to build out a factory, and one of his companies won millions of dollars in contracts to cook meals for public schools. He’s organized catering events for the Kremlin and its military over the years, which earned him the name “Putin’s chef.”

Prigozhin is also wanted by the FBI, which is offering a $250,000 award for information leading to his arrest for allegedly overseeing political and electoral interference out of the Saint Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency from 2014 to 2018. The FBI also alleges that the Internet Research Agency, which Prigozhin was the primary founder of, worked to interfere with the 2016 US presidential election.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on monitors as he addresses the nation after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, called for armed rebellion and reached the southern city of Rostov-on-Don with his troops, in Moscow, Russia. Pavel Bednyakov/Associated Press

In a televised address on Saturday morning, after the news of the revolt captured the world, Putin called the uprising a “stab in the back.” The Russian president promised that all who helped prepare the rebellion will “suffer inevitable punishment.”

“The behavior of Putin is that he goes after his enemies and literally kills them,” said Reed, who said it’s possible that Prigozhin’s own fate at the hands of the Russian military is likely why the revolt ended.

Since his televised addressed, Putin has remained silent.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Putin appeared poised to seize Ukraine 16 months ago, but now is having to defend Moscow from forces that are being led by his own ally. “I think we’ve seen more cracks emerge in the Russian façade,” Blinken said.

Ukrainian forces have made some progress since Prigozhin’s 48-hour uprising, but Russia’s forces have extensive minefields protecting its defensive line that have made any more advancement for Ukraine slow-moving, said Reed. The Russians are not advancing further into Ukraine, but are defending what they’ve already seized, the senator explained.

“The Ukrainians are attacking in force,” he said. “They’re not giving up, they’re [the] putting pressure on, [and] this whole Prigozhin fiasco has taken the attention off the Russian forces in Ukraine. It’ll be a tough fight, but [the Ukranians] are capable and I think they’ll succeed.”

The Kremlin’s next challenge in the war, Reed said, will be drafting more troops.

“People will begin to protest by leaving the country or protesting,” the senator said. “That, in the long-term, will weaken [Putin]. He is under increasing pressure and he won’t have the resources.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.