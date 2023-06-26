R.I. teen starts a new online marketplace that gives Senegal artisans a boost

Thiam: Sunu Body is an online West African beauty market that sells authentic African products imported from my home country of Senegal. All of our products are ethically sourced and handmade by African artisans, which gives us the opportunity to employ and support the hardworking people, and particularly women, in Senegal.

Our hope is to be able to empower and uplift the people of Africa and boost their economy by providing work. Sunu Body’s success means the success of artisans in Senegal.

What kinds of products are you selling?

We offer lines of body jewelry like waist beads, bracelets, and anklets. We have skin care like African black soap and sponges. We also have a wellness line that will come out soon that will include herbal teas and incense.

How did you come up with this idea?

I was wearing waist beads, which is a really important piece of jewelry for a lot of African women. We tie them around our waist and it connects us to our culture, watches our weight, and just look nice. My friends had been asking me for some and when my mom returned to Africa for work, I asked if she could bring back a few. She bought a ton and I posted a picture of them. After a week, I ran out of the beads. She returned to Senegal for work the following month and I asked her to get a ton. She purchased $100 worth of inventory, including waist beads, bracelets, and anklets. I posted one picture on Snapchat and people went crazy. From February [2022] to June [2022], I was averaging one to five sales per day — either at school or shipping them out to others. I realized there was just a demand for authentic pieces that directly support my culture.

A group of teens wear handmade jewelry from Senegal that is sold on Sunu Body, a Rhode Island-based marketplace. HANDOUT

How are you sourcing these products?

My mom does a lot of work in Senegal where she’s traveling there every other month or two. While she’s there, I’ll send her with a list of things I’m looking to order that includes the color, size, and quantity. Sometimes she’ll FaceTime me while she’s with an artist or in a shop, to make sure it’s the product I’m looking for. She’ll negotiate with the businesses on a wholesale price and then bring everything over in a suitcase.

Sounds like that will be a challenge when you’re ready to scale the business.

Of course, we’re going to have to change the importation method. But right now, it’s more economical and easier to send her to Senegal with an extra suitcase or two instead of shipping anything through DHL.

What is it like trying to run a business and being in school?

I used to go to high school in Cumberland but I was kind of getting in trouble because I would be tallying my orders or creating my website while sitting in class. A teacher was constantly asking me to turn it off. But when I started at The Met School, that changed. I am finally able to embed by interest in entrepreneurship and my business into school. I have classes that teach me out to create a business plan, finances, and how to scale properly.

Being in school while looking into colleges is one of my biggest challenges in running a business. My mom or an aunt does help by picking up all of my inventory, but I do all of the packaging, marketing, and selling.

Zainabou Thiam, an incoming senior at The Met and founder of Sunu Body, speaks to R.I. Governor Dan McKee. Sunu Body

Where are you selling your products?

Other than the website, I am also at vendor markets, including each weekend at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence.

You were recently named a winner from the annual New England Regional Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge from the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship. What happens next?

I won the regional competition, so I’ll be competing nationally in New York in October, going up against all the other regional winners. To get to where I am now takes incredible dedication, hard work, and networking.

But I also have this other project that I’ve been trying to start to help me get into schools and talk to other students about entrepreneurship. I started this company at 16 years old. A lot of people think entrepreneurship is hard, but I think the toughest part is getting started. I want to be able to empower and inspire others, and particularly students of color, that entrepreneurship is a possibility for them, too.

