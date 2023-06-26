Roads damaged in Alexandria, N.H., after severe storm dumped 4 inches of rain

“We did have a lot of rain in a very short period of time,” said the town’s selectboard chair, George Tuthill. “It was really a huge downpour and basically washed out ditches and then undermined the roads.”

The town received more than 4 inches of rain Sunday night, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Palmer. Much of New Hampshire remains under a flood watch until 8 a.m. Tuesday for “flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall,” the weather service said.

Heavy rains battered the small town of Alexandria, N.H., on Sunday, flooding the roads and stranding several residents, officials said.

Police said that Bailey, Burns Hill and Town Pond roads remained closed Monday afternoon. The town, which is around 35 miles north of Concord, has about 1,900 residents.

Police urged locals to avoid damaged roads to let crews complete their work.

“We will try to accommodate people that live on these roads but the people that are trying to have a look are creating havoc,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

A shelter was set up at Town Hall for people who were unable to get home, Tuthill said. Most of the streets have already been repaired, he added.

“I’m told that by late today, the roads will be passable, although it won’t be a long time before they’re really recovered,” Tuthill said. “Road crews are working very hard at it. There’s quite an effort going on to get things back.”

From the 6/25 thunderstorms - check out this Road washout in Alexandria NH. Thanks to K1MIZ for this report, video and picture. #nhwx @NWSGray #nhwx https://t.co/55zg23v6E1 — NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn (@WX1BOX) June 26, 2023





